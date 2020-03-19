DIVORCE SPIKED IN CHINA IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE END OF THE GOVERNMENT-ORDERED SELF-QUARANTINE TO COMBAT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19, according to international news reports. All that togetherness for over a month in close quarters proved too much for some couples. Now that a shelter-in-place order is in effect in Monterey County until April 8, and more than 77,700 local students are home from school, adults are working from home or have been laid off and the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are in isolation, how can we stay emotionally healthy and come out stronger on the other side?
The need to keep our minds sound links with keeping physically healthy. The more anxious and upset we are the more we compromise our immune systems and open ourselves up to illness.
The Weekly reached out to two local mental health professionals – Aimie Miller, a licensed marriage and family therapist who is director of the Behavioral Health division of the Monterey County Health Department, and Susan Swick, a clinical psychiatrist and director of Montage Health’s physician-in-chief of Ohana, a youth mental health treatment program – for tips on how to keep spirits up and our overall health good.
Also included here is information on physical symptoms to look out for and what to do should you or a family member become ill. Stay well, everyone.
SLOW DOWN AND INVEST IN RELATIONSHIPS DURING THIS CHAOTIC TIME – those are the top recommendations from Miller. We are anxious and worried for loved ones and ourselves in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic but there are a number of things we can do to find calm in a time of “global stress,” she says.
In this time of social distancing, Miller says it’s important to distance ourselves from a constant barrage of news as well. Constantly checking for updates can exacerbate conditions like depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and trauma. Spend more time reaching out to friends and loved ones. For those who are isolated, set a goal of reaching out to five friends or relatives a day either by phone or video chat. And instead of sharing fears, share the things you’re thankful for.
For those at home with a partner, children or roommates, it’s helpful to remember we’re all going to have times that we’re quicker to anger than usual. Recognize the frustration and anxious feelings and stop, take a deep breath. Be slow to react and slow to make any big decisions, she says.
“We’re all going to struggle,” Miller says. “Recognize it and slow down.”
For families with children, Miller says there are positive ways to keep spirits high. Turning off screens and turning on calming music is one good way to keep everyone’s anxiety levels low. She also says parents should consider keeping the family on a schedule and maintain some structure to each day.
Structure is especially beneficial for children who are losing the familiar structure of a school day. Miller says there are resources online for families to spend some time doing learning activities. She points to Scholastic – the 100-year-old education company famous for its school book clubs – which is streaming free educational content during the COVID-19 school closures.
Swick agrees that preserving routines and structure is critical.
“Routines and predictability are important to the sense of stability and well-being of most children [and adults],” she says in a written statement. “While disruptions are unavoidable, preserve what routines you can, and establish some new ones. For children who are out of school for several weeks, set up a consistent home routine, with a similar wake-up time and bedtime and ‘school schedule.’
“Be sure to preserve time for physical activity and social connections within this new framework.” (To see a sample recommended schedule, visit mcweekly.com/coronavirus.)
Swick also advises parents to offer clear, regular and child-centered and age-appropriate communication.
“Accurate information calmly delivered is the antidote to anxiety or panic in a stressful situation,” Swick adds. “When children overhear frightening news from distressed adults, they are going to become anxious and afraid themselves. Parents should remember to find out what their children have seen, heard, or understand about what is going on, and they should correct misinformation or misunderstandings with clear explanations.”
Swick also advises parents to find out what children are curious about and ask further questions to “get to the matter they are really worried about.” Having the answers isn’t necessary, and parents can even say, “That’s a great question. Let’s look together at the CDC website,” as an example.
