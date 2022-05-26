DON’T LET THE NAME FOOL YOU – Common Kings is anything but common. And this Orange County-based reggae band’s show at the 2022 Cali Roots Festival is sure to be uncommon too.
One factor that sets this four-man group apart, and that is crucial to their identity, is that each member of the band has roots in a different Pacific Island. Sasualei Maliga (lead vocals) is from Hawaii; Taumata Grey (guitar) hails from Samoa; Ivan Kirimaua (bass) is from Fiji; and Jerome Taito (drums) is from Tonga. Their music reflects each of these diverse backgrounds, as well as an appreciation of traditional reggae and their general upbeat demeanors. The resulting sound is engaging, uplifting and fun – those looking for a mellow show to kick back and relax to, this is not it. Instead, attendees at a Common Kings show are bound to have a hard time staying still because their music evokes the desire to dance and groove.
The Kings call Cali Roots the mecca of reggae festivals. When asked what differentiates Cali Roots from other festivals, Maliga cites the lineup and atmosphere as the major factors.
Grey goes on to elaborate: “The acts they have, just how eclectic, how different – but it makes sense. You won’t see any other festival with Ice Cube or Junior Gong Marley with, like, Atmosphere and The Elovators. It’s just so cool.”
They all agree that Cali Roots is unique in its ability to pull off this kind of meld, and praise those behind the scenes for how well organized it is. As such, the band members are just as excited as festival-goers are to be back in The Bowl after what Grey refers to as a two-year-long drought. Because just as fans have been missing attending shows, artists have been missing doing what they love: performing on stage.
Still, Common Kings made the most of what has been a less-than-ideal situation. Despite the fact that they couldn’t perform in front of large, packed crowds, the group found ways to keep busy and keep their love of making and performing music alive. In addition to putting on a few small shows, the band joined in on the revival of drive-in entertainment experiences in July 2020, and hosted a concert where attendees got to experience the music from the comfort of their own parking space.
They also took advantage of the time off stage to put in serious work in the studio. In 2020 they collaborated with Collie Budz on the Cali Roots Riddim album. They will perform their song off that album, “There I Go,” live for the first time at this year’s festival. They also released several singles and have been hard at work on a dual album that will be released at the end of this year. Fans can expect to hear some new sounds on the highly anticipated 22-track album. Maliga says he’s excited to have had the chance to push the limits of his vocals, experiment with the band’s sound and collaborate with some of the band’s talented friends.
The long-awaited reunion at the Monterey Fairgrounds will likely showcase some collaboration, too. While the on-stage guest appearances at Cali Roots usually don’t get solidified until the week of the festival, fans can expect to see friends of the Kings appear on stage with them.
And if, after this show, you’re still wanting more from Common Kings you can catch them on tour this summer – the band will be on Slightly Stoopid’s Summer Traditions Tour.
