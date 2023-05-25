Though the California Roots Music & Art Festival is mainly thought of as a reggae music festival, the truth is that there are a wide variety of genres represented (see story, p. 24). Whether you want to kick back and relax or get up and groove, these are some of the acts – from all across the board and all around the world – that are worth checking out amid four days of music.
Thursday
Dub Inc.
When: 2:30pm | Where: The Bowl
Why: This French reggae band brings a certain je ne sais quoi to the stage that will get you moving and grooving.
Anuhea
When: 4:30pm | Where: OG Stage
Why: Feel the love and get a dose of the spirit of island Aloha via Anuhea’s soothing vocals, ukulele and guitar.
Michael Franti & Spearhead
When: 7:50pm | Where: The Cali Roots Stage
Why: Their music is all about love, and your soul will thank you for being a party to their music and message.
Friday
Lila Iké
When: 1:20pm | Where: The Bowl
Why: Hailing from Jamaica and among the freshest on the scene, Lila Iké promises an upbeat reggae show.
The Interrupters
When: 3:00pm | Where: The Bowl
Why: Skank along with this Los Angeles-based ska punk rock band.
Common Kings
When: 8:15pm | Where: The Cali Roots Stage
Why: This group brings the island vibes and an energy to the stage that you won’t want to miss.
Wu-Tang Clan
When: 9:30pm | Where: The Bowl
Why: Witness the remaining members of this collective, whose hip-hop music and philosophy shaped the industry and beyond, in action. As always, Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothin’ to f’ with.
Saturday
Kes
When: 1:20pm | Where: The Bowl
Why: You won’t be able to resist shaking it to this Trinidadian group’s Calypso and Dance Hall-inspired music.
Little Stranger
When: 4:50pm | Where: OG Stage
Why: This duo from Philadelphia will pick up the pace with their melodic hip-hop beats.
Shaggy
When: 7:10pm | Where: The Bowl
Why: Dance to the songs you sang but didn’t fully understand as a kid, and hear Mr. Bombastic’s voice in person.
Sunday
The Rudians
When: 11:45am
Where: The Bowl
Why: These Salinas natives are representing the 831 and showing off some incredible local talent in the big leagues. Show your support and get excited for their next local show.
Natiruts
When: 2:10pm | Where: The Cali Roots Stage
Why: Though Brazil may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of reggae music, this group is sure to put their country on the map.
Kolohe Kai
When: 6:05pm | Where: The Cali Roots Stage
Why: Their sound and lyrics will transport you right to the Hawaiian islands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.