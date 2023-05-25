Deep Roots

The ska alternative rock group Sublime with Rome, seen here performing at Cali Roots in 2022, is a partnership between former Sublime member Eric Wilson and singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez. The band returns this year, playing The Bowl on Friday, May 26.

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

Though the California Roots Music & Art Festival is mainly thought of as a reggae music festival, the truth is that there are a wide variety of genres represented (see story, p. 24). Whether you want to kick back and relax or get up and groove, these are some of the acts – from all across the board and all around the world – that are worth checking out amid four days of music.

Thursday

Dub Inc.

When: 2:30pm | Where: The Bowl

Why: This French reggae band brings a certain je ne sais quoi to the stage that will get you moving and grooving.

Anuhea

When: 4:30pm | Where: OG Stage

Why: Feel the love and get a dose of the spirit of island Aloha via Anuhea’s soothing vocals, ukulele and guitar.

Michael Franti & Spearhead

When: 7:50pm | Where: The Cali Roots Stage

Why: Their music is all about love, and your soul will thank you for being a party to their music and message.

Friday

Lila Iké

When: 1:20pm | Where: The Bowl

Why: Hailing from Jamaica and among the freshest on the scene, Lila Iké promises an upbeat reggae show.

The Interrupters

When: 3:00pm | Where: The Bowl

Why: Skank along with this Los Angeles-based ska punk rock band.

Common Kings

When: 8:15pm | Where: The Cali Roots Stage

Why: This group brings the island vibes and an energy to the stage that you won’t want to miss.

Wu-Tang Clan

When: 9:30pm | Where: The Bowl

Why: Witness the remaining members of this collective, whose hip-hop music and philosophy shaped the industry and beyond, in action. As always, Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothin’ to f’ with.

Saturday

Kes

When: 1:20pm | Where: The Bowl

Why: You won’t be able to resist shaking it to this Trinidadian group’s Calypso and Dance Hall-inspired music.

Little Stranger

When: 4:50pm | Where: OG Stage

Why: This duo from Philadelphia will pick up the pace with their melodic hip-hop beats.

Shaggy

When: 7:10pm | Where: The Bowl

Why: Dance to the songs you sang but didn’t fully understand as a kid, and hear Mr. Bombastic’s voice in person.

Sunday

The Rudians

When: 11:45am

Where: The Bowl

Why: These Salinas natives are representing the 831 and showing off some incredible local talent in the big leagues. Show your support and get excited for their next local show.

Natiruts

When: 2:10pm | Where: The Cali Roots Stage

Why: Though Brazil may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of reggae music, this group is sure to put their country on the map.

Kolohe Kai

When: 6:05pm | Where: The Cali Roots Stage

Why: Their sound and lyrics will transport you right to the Hawaiian islands.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.