Moments after Phil Mickelson tapped in a putt to claim a two-stroke win over Paul Casey and secure his fifth AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title, the veteran golfer pulled a weathered coin from his pocket.
The 1900 Morgan silver dollar had belonged to Mickelson’s grandfather, one of the first caddies at Pebble Beach Golf Links when it opened in 1919. Wrapping up his 44th PGA Tour Victory on the 100th anniversary of the now iconic course, Mickelson’s voice wavered as he told the crowd gathered around the 18th green how his grandfather had to quit school in fourth grade to earn money for the family.
“He would go days sometimes without eating, but he would keep this silver dollar in his pocket, because every time he reached in and rubbed it, he did not feel poor,” Mickelson said. “It has a very special meaning for me.”
The tournament’s host – Monterey Peninsula Foundation – decided to share some of that sentimental wealth with the amateurs participating in this year’s tournament field. Each will be presented with a commemorative silver coin marking Mickelson’s five wins, as well as the caddies who daily trek the course.
As an added touch, the coin matches the size and weight (if not the wear) of the 1900 Morgan silver dollar.
Mickelson’s coin was offered to his grandfather as a tip, and a quite generous one at that. In 1919 the 10-year-old caddie Al Santos – Mickelson’s grandfather – made 35 cents each time he hefted a bag around the 18-hole circuit. It was this coin that Santos kept close in his pocket that eventually made its way to the famed golfer.
Pebble Beach is the only place Mickelson carries the coin, using it as a ball marker.
Carmel artist Ashley Bennett-Stoddard of the Bennett Sculpture Gallery designed the tribute coin. She says her father – a sculptor – loved the game and would often craft pieces for different golf awards. In fact, the Pro-Am’s Most Valuable Amateur Award trophy (presented between 1987 and ’97) was a Bob Bennett original.
So there are a lot of memories stamped into the commemorative coin. In presenting the piece to the field’s 156 amateurs, the foundation is giving them a lasting connection to the course, to its past and to the golfer who has made the biggest mark on a tournament that started as a lark for Bing Crosby and his friends, but grew into a regular PGA Tour feature.
“This was my first event for me as a pro,” Mickelson told the crowd on that calm and sunny morning – the first pleasant day of the 2019 tournament – in reference to his 1992 debut. “To win here… is something I’m going to cherish.”
