A crowd formed outside the White House early on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to hear remarks from President Donald Trump, who continued to lie to supporters and said Congress was about to fraudulently certify the presidential election result showing he lost. “Never concede,” he said. By mid-afternoon, members of the mob – many of whom were armed – broke down doors, shattered windows and rammed through barricades to breach the Capitol, forcing Congress to adjourn and shelter.