Tank and The Bangas aren’t a jazz band, rock band, funk band, or soul band. Instead they are all of that and more.
The New Orleans-based outfit is so outside, yet simultaneously inside each of those genres it’s like they are genre-less – which is just how they like it.
“As a band we don’t like to hear ourselves doing the same thing for very long,” drummer Joshua Johnson explains.
The trio – frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Johnson and bass and synth keyboardist Norman Spence – met at a New Orleans open mic show called “Liberation Lounge” at the now-shuttered Blackstar Cafe and Books in the Algiers section of New Orleans and formed the group in 2011. Ball had already garnered critical acclaim as a slam poet, and she brings that spoken word, along with elements of rap, theatrical hip-hop, some gospel, soul, pop and even a bit of jazz scat singing to her lead vocalist role.
That, together with a funk and soul foundation mashed up with jazz, blues, pop, R&B and rock flavors, makes for a wildly unpredictable and sonically diverse musical environment.
“From the very beginning, we’ve tried to be so different, cool and colorful on purpose,” Ball says. “It’s all rehearsed, but we just like to have a lot of fun with each other on stage, so that’s where all the improv comes from.”
Ball says the group still seeks an open mic feel where everyone can freely contribute spontaneously. They allow mood – the energy in the room or even their own state of mind – to affect what happens musically.
“Our sound is just a series of organic moments between me and the guys,” she says. “Each one of us is growing in different ways, and so different sounds come out. Most of the basic structure of each song remains the same. As long as you know in advance what’s going to happen next, you can veer off a bit.”
And that’s how they become the genre-less band of all genres. They never critique one of their songs as too bluesy, too country, too hip-hop or even too rooted in New Orleans. Their connection to the city has little to do with the well-trodden Delta sounds.
“You don’t need to do a certain type of music to be connected to New Orleans,” Ball observes. “It’s in the culture, it’s in the people, it’s in the fact that we can all find so many common things in the streets. The music in New Orleans isn’t technical, it’s not a bunch of fancy-ass notes. It’s felt and it’s very passionate. It’s real. That’s what people get to take home from coming to see us.”
No wonder Ball craves such an open-ended, eclectic sound. Her early influences involve a combination of Disney movies, television, Stevie Wonder and church. This was followed by slam poetry, a few concerts and besting 6,000 other competitors by winning National Public Radio’sTiny Desk live music competition in 2017.
That achievement catapulted the group from being an underground treasure playing to 20-30 people in urban clubs to international touring.
“We weren’t expecting to win or not to win,” Ball says. “We chose a song we thought was really cool and we thought everybody would vibe with, but we had no idea it would completely change our lives. That win took us to a whole different dimension.”
Rolling Stone named them among the “10 Artists You Need To Know,” calling the group “a secular church experience, with freewheeling improvisational chops and positive vibes.” AndHuffington Post says, “Tank and the Bangas defy description on stage – it’s music that you just have to experience.”
With live albums – Big Bang Theory, Live at Gasa Gasa, Live Vibes and the recently released Live Vibes 2 – and their 2013 first studio effort, Think Tank, garnering acclaim, the band is currently touring in support of this year’s second studio album, Green Balloon.
“Green – green naiveté, green money, and green weed,” Ball says. “We’ve worked very hard to perfect our sound in a New Orleans kind of way.”
And that means anything and everything when it comes to music.
TANK AND THE BANGAS 3:40pm Saturday, Sept. 28. Jimmy Lyons Stage.
