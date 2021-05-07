A FEW YEARS AGO AT THE SEA OTTER CLASSIC, I encountered a single speed from SWOBO, a Santa Cruz-based bike company (it later moved to Colorado). The bike fit me noticeably better than my older trail bike. I had choices: I could upgrade my aging mountain bike; wait until I had enough discretionary income to afford a thousand-dollar-plus modern mountain bike – which probably would be never; or get this affordable, sturdy and responsive bike, and discover how well I could ride it around the local terrain.
Any bike is (with a helmet) fun to ride around neighborhoods. However, a bicycle with one gear for exploring gravel roads and labyrinthine trails (with a helmet) on Fort Ord National Monument seems… eclectic. I suppose it is – I’ve yet to encounter another single speed enthusiast out in the hills. But it works for me.
A simpler bike greatly reduces my FOBO (Fear Of Better Options). I don’t covet big-buck rigs with state-of-the-art technology, because most of it doesn’t apply to single-speed bikes. Minimal components and no suspension make my single speed less expensive and easier to maintain than a conventional bike of similar quality. I focus on user performance, not the tool.
Regular time on my single speed has encouraged me to become a better, stronger rider. My first ride revealed that I don’t need all those gears. I’ve tuned riding skills not foremost for a rider relying on a conventional bike’s mechanical advantages: maintaining energy for a long climb ahead (or just to get back home), reserving energy to get over the steepest section of a hill, using momentum and body positioning to navigate a technical downhill section (instead of blasting through and relying on the equipment to absorb the beating – and yes, that’s also fun).
A single gear ratio caps my power uphill and thin tires with no shock slows my descents; those limitations I mitigate with clip-in shoes, which allow me to power through the complete 360-degree pedal cycle with less energy, enabling me to ride terrain that I might otherwise have to walk.
Walking my bike up or down a steep hill or technical section just becomes part of the experience, and that’s OK. Slowing down attunes me to my surroundings, a big reason why I ride Ford Ord. Mechanical simplicity makes a quieter bike; less moving parts, no ratcheting gear clusters, nor buzzing, crunching fat tires to drown out the birds, the goats, the wind through the trees – and other approaching riders. Stealthiness on a fast-moving bike in the hills isn’t really that safe; I have bells attached to my saddle, and activate a flashing forward-facing light when the trail gets tight.
At route’s end, I’m happily worked, recharged and grateful from a brief excursion into the local backcountry. When I get home I don’t feel overly-tossed around by the trail, just ready for that post-ride beer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.