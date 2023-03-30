Having a pet can be expensive. There can be big, unexpected medical bills, and even the cost of regular medical procedures like spay and neuter can add up. And then there are the simple, everyday costs of care and feeding. Luckily for the pets of Monterey County, there are a plethora of local organizations that offer assistance, from low-cost vet services to free pet food.
For decades, the SPCA Monterey County has operated as an ad-hoc, self-service pet food bank. When the pandemic hit the organization decided to formalize it, setting up regular distribution in tandem with the Food Bank for Monterey County. While the need is now once again a little less acute, the SPCA always has free pet food on hand for anyone who needs it. Spokesperson Beth Brookhouser says approximately 500-600 pets, mostly cats and dogs, get food this way each week. She expects the SPCA will give away between 50,000 and 60,000 pounds of food this year.
“Our goal is that nobody has to give up their pets simply because they can’t afford to feed them,” Brookhouser says.
That mission is shared by a range of local nonprofits serving pets, and their humans.
THE SPCA MONTEREY COUNTY distributes free pet food each Saturday from 10-11am at its Highway 68 shelter. The organization buys most of the food for donation at a discount, but the food bank also accepts donations of pet food – even open bags. The SPCA also provides other forms of assistance, like low-cost animal training and vet services.
THE BIRCHBARK FOUNDATION’s PetAid program provides financial assistance to pet owners who cannot afford life-saving care for their animals. Under the model, the foundation’s veterinary partners donate 25 percent of the cost of the procedure and BirchBark covers up to 50 percent, with the family paying for the remaining 25 percent of the cost.
The Carmel-based MAX’S HELPING PAWS FOUNDATION provides financial support for cats and dogs facing a health crisis – not routine care. Pet owners in need can apply for assistance with a short-term or critical care need, as well as long term continued care. Aid is available to cats and dogs who live in Monterey County, and the approval rate for applicants is 90 percent. “We look for a reason to say yes,” Executive Director Sara Davi says.
While PEACE OF MIND DOG RESCUE primarily exists to help senior dogs and senior people – for example, by rehoming a dog whose owner is no longer capable of taking care of it – the organization’s “helping paw” program also provides financial assistance for urgent medical needs for cats and dogs. Subject to availability, Peace of Mind also offers its volunteers for short-term dog walking gigs during an emergency.
When it comes to the routine (and responsible) spay and neuter procedure, various local organizations provide low-cost services, or financial assistance – including the SPCA, mobile spay and neuter SNIP BUS and, for South Monterey County residents, SOUTH COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE.
