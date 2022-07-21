AN EIGHT-SECOND “DANCE” IS WHAT TIM BALDWIN, CHAIR OF THE CALIFORNIA RODEO SALINAS’ LIVESTOCK WELFARE COMMITTEE, calls the brief time that cowboy and animal athletes perform while in the ring. “The partnership between a rider and stock can often be best described as dancing,” he says. They’re partners, and treating the horses and bulls that partner with human athletes as such means protecting them and keeping them healthy, he says.
Rodeo opponents don’t see it as a dance. “The rodeo just needs to stop. There is no way to make it humane,” says Heather Wilson of Last Chance for Animals, which calls rodeos “glorified animal abuse.” Earlier this year the group campaigned to support a ban in the city of Los Angeles on specific rodeo devices like electric cattle prods and flank straps. The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 23 for a preliminary measure to ban the devices; an ordinance is expected to pass this fall.
To say animals are abused or suffer in rodeo are misconceptions that “arise from those who are simply unfamiliar with the sport,” says Baldwin, who has worked as a volunteer for California Rodeo Salinas for over 20 years. “We believe we have the right to interact with the animals,” he adds. “But with that right comes responsibility.”
Baldwin points to the over 70 rules that Salinas rodeo imposes on its participants that are in line with the rules of its sanctioning body, the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, which describes itself as the largest and oldest rodeo sanctioning body in the world. Any violations of those rules may result in fines, disqualification or suspension. PRCA judges at the event levy fines and other penalties. In addition, the rodeo comes under California laws that regulate the events which, if violated, could be prosecuted by the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. Wilson counters that oversight and the state laws that govern rodeos are lacking.
Investigators from the SPCA Monterey County are given unrestricted access to the grounds over the four days of events. SPCA President & CEO Scott Delucchi says in an email that investigators cannot be everywhere, so they focus on events they believe present the most risk of injury to the animals.
“While we do not agree with many of the current rodeo events and believe they pose a risk to the safety and well-being of animals, they are currently considered legal by the state of California,” Delucchi says.
Violations of rules and laws are infrequent, Baldwin says, because the cowboys take good care of their animals. “Livestock is the heart of rodeos, the athletes are their dancing partners… Without livestock we have no rodeo, so it defies everyone’s best interests for rodeo cowboys to mistreat the livestock.”
One example of a misconception that those unfamiliar with rodeo believe, Baldwin says, is that the riders are hurting the animals in order to force them to buck. He says they use animals naturally inclined to buck, and that tools, like the flank or bucking strap, are used “as a cue to enhance the bucking of an animal that already has an inclination to buck.”
Wilson contends the spurs used in horse bucking events mimic talons, fangs or claws, making the horse believe its being attacked by a predator. Bucking beyond their normal capacity could result in broken legs or backs, according to veterinarian and former bareback bronc rider Peggy W. Larson in an essay she wrote in 2015 entitled “Rodeos: Inherent Cruelty to Animals.”
Other tools that are used at the Salinas rodeo under regulation include electric prods with low outputs used for the safety of animals while moving them, Baldwin says. Spurs are kept dull. He contends they do not harm the animals.
