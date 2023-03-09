THE TRAFFIC LIGHTS LINING FREMONT BOULEVARD IN SEASIDE DON’T APPEAR TO SLOW TRAFFIC DOWN – if anything, they seem to incentivize speeding in hopes of beating the next red light: stop, speed, stop, speed, again, again and again.
They also don’t seem to make the road safer: Fremont has the highest number of accidents of any street in the city (72 in 2022, compared to 44 on Del Monte Boulevard), and if you see someone riding a bike, it’s either crossing Fremont in a hurry or riding alongside it on a narrow sidewalk usually bereft of pedestrians. And if a pedestrian does choose to cross the thoroughfare outside of a protected crosswalk, it’s safest to do so while running.
But in the current paradigm, there is at least one good thing about the stoplights on Fremont: They give drivers and passengers a chance to see what businesses are lining the street, instead of simply speeding by them. Unfortunately, however, visiting one of those businesses might require parallel-parking while a car behind you is approaching at 40mph.
Fremont is a road with an identity crisis, and for understandable reasons: It used to be part of Highway 1, and it feels like it – cars drive fast, until the next red light – but there are also more businesses on its two-mile stretch than any other street in the city. And yet, it’s neither good for business, nor travel times – it’s a classic “stroad,” and there are no plans to change that anytime soon, or more precisely, any time.
BUT SEASIDE HAS MADE PROGRESS IN THE LAST DOZEN YEARS in revitalizing Broadway Avenue to make it more pedestrian-, bike – and business-friendly. The transformation started in 2010, when the City Council approved the West Broadway Urban Village Specific Plan, which culminated in a transformation of the street – between Fremont and Del Monte boulevards – in 2018, when the plan was finally realized. Instead of four lanes, there is now only one lane each way, the sidewalks are wider and the street now has bike lanes that actually feel safe to ride on. There is just one stoplight – and several stop signs – but traffic moves slowly enough to make it feel safe for pedestrians to cross.
But the street doesn’t yet have a “downtown” feel, at least in part because none of the businesses have apartments upstairs, which is a key feature in any “urban village.”
But apartments are coming to the neighborhood: Doug Wiele, who built the Trader Joe’s development in Monterey, is moving forward with a mixed-use project at the derelict Seaside Market location on Del Monte Boulevard, just south of Broadway, that will include 32 workforce housing units on the upper three floors of the planned four-story development. The coming 106-unit Ascent project on upper Broadway, near the Seaside Post Office, also promises to add more density to the “downtown” core.
When it comes to Broadway, Seaside officials envision expanding the transformation for another 1.3 miles. On March 2, City Council approved its Broadway Avenue Complete Street Corridor Improvements Project, which will take all of Broadway from Fremont to General Jim Moore boulevards down to one lane in each direction. The plan calls for roundabouts at seven intersections and adding bike lanes. It will, per the plan, “create the only continuous citywide east-west bicycle facility in Seaside which will serve as a strong backbone for future safe bicycling and walking infrastructure projects throughout the city.”
It will also include various infrastructure improvements like ADA-compliant ramps on sidewalks, and those improvements will branch out north-south along Yosemite Street between San Pablo and Wanda avenues, where there are three schools.
The project, which is budgeted at just over $13.6 million, is fully funded, mostly through state grants. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County is kicking in another $1.58 million, some through grants, and $855,000 through Measure X funds. Nisha Patel, Seaside’s public works director, says construction is expected to start in November 2025, and that construction will take about two years.
On the subject of stroads, Patel acknowledges there remains much work to do to revitalize the city’s commercial corridors from a transportation perspective, including perhaps synchronizing the traffic lights on Fremont. But for now, she says, Broadway is the “low-hanging fruit,” adding, “You can’t solve all the problems at once.”
When it comes to fixing Fremont, Seaside’s main north-south thoroughfare, the city will have to reach higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.