Thrifters understand the thrill of the hunt. Hope springs eternal on racks of clothing and on crowded bookshelves.
Besides good prices and unique items, there is another benefit powering many of Monterey County’s thrift stores: philanthropy.
“We get wonderful and interesting items through here,” says Christy Jacoby, benefit shop manager for the SPCA Monterey County. But it’s less about treasure hunting than a mission: “The biggest benefit is helping animals in need in Monterey County.”
While managing a benefit shop is not a simple way to raise money, many local organizations depend on their brick-and-mortar shops as a significant fundraising stream.
Cindy Eckstine serves as general manager of the Seaside benefit shop for the St. Vincent De Paul Society, which is affiliated with the Catholic Church and helps people secure basic needs. (The organization also manages a store in Pacific Grove.)
For Eckstine, her work goes far beyond retail tasks. For example, she witnessed a man running barefoot in Seaside – so she stopped him for a conversation and urged him to come in and accept shoes from her store. “I’m not going to turn you down,” she says. “I will make sure you walk out of here with something.”
Besides supporting a unique mission, each charity shop around Monterey County also curates its own unique atmosphere. Some of that, retailers say, comes from the underlying mission as much as the retail experience. “The best place you’re going to thrift at is St Vincent,” Eckstine says. “We go above and beyond, you’ll be amazed. Feel the ambiance in the air and you’ll understand.”
Below is a small sampling of a few local benefit shops, with a bit of insight into how they work and the missions they support.
AFRP Treasure Shop
221 Grand Ave., Pacific Grove 333-0491, animalfriendsrescue.org/afrp-treasure-shop
Visit for: The new look. The Treasure Shop recently moved to its new location, allowing for an intimate boutique in the front and airy, barn-like space in the back. Currently the shop is “overflowing” with Christmas decor, says lead sales associate Tamara McKay.
Revenue in 2021: The nonprofit Animal Friend Rescue Project declines to share revenue figures, but according to forms filed with the IRS, inventory for sale in 2020 was valued at $34,415.
How it works: All proceeds benefit AFRP’s mission to rehabilitate and find homes for dogs and cats.
Paid staff/volunteers: 2 paid, 14 volunteers
Coolest item: McKay remembers when two antique Victrola turntables came through the door, complete with “the big old horn.” Luckily a collector happened to visit, and gave both a good home.
Go fetch: The Treasure Shop is animal friendly, offering treats. “You build relationships with the dogs that come,” McKay says. “[Customers say], our dogs brought us here.”
American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
1534 N. Main St. (Harden Ranch Plaza), Salinas 443-8879, cancer.org
Visit for: Your artsy side. One of the most popular items at the Discovery Shop is the broken jewelry bins. Store Manager Lebrina Garcia says “customers go crazy over these bins,” searching for parts for their various creative projects.
Revenue in 2021: $255,000
How it works: Proceeds from sales of donated clothing, books, electronics and household items support the American Cancer Society, which funds cancer research as well as programs for cancer patients in our community.
Paid staff/volunteers: 2 paid, 60 volunteers
Everyone welcome: Over the last 14 years of her work with the Discovery Shop, Garcia has seen an increasingly diverse range of customers, from teens to elders. Many share their cancer journeys and remember their loved ones. “The community support… my heart is in awe,” Garcia says.
SPCA Benefit Shop
26364 Carmel Rancho Lane, Carmel 624-4211, spcamc.org/how-to-help/benefit-shop.html
Visit for: To make yourself into a believer. Jacoby never shopped at thrift stores before starting work at the shop in 2019. “I changed my mind after working here and realizing there are incredible treasures that come through thrift stores,” she says.
Revenue in 2021: $696,859
How it works: The shop is considered a “satellite facility” and donates 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of clothing and home goods to SPCA Monterey County.
Paid staff/volunteers: 5 paid, 33 volunteers
Most popular items: High-end and vintage clothing are mainstays here. Clothing and jewelry generate the majority of sales for the Benefit Shop.
Quirkiest customer request: While the SPCA can accept donations of big things like land or cars, that’s not something the benefit shop can help you with. Jacoby encourages donors to direct apparel and home items only to the store.
Spirals
570 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove 383-5030, spiralspg.org
Visit for: The attention to detail. Spirals staff takes great care to merchandise the store with a fresh look every week. Manager Scotty Keister explains his devoted volunteers inspect every item donated, and will bring items home to sew on a button or fix a minor problem to help items look their best. It can take a week for donations to become “floorworthy” as volunteers take a lot of pride in Spirals’ inventory.
Revenue in 2021: $300,000
How it works: For the last 11 years, all proceeds from Spirals benefit the Alliance on Aging. This store combines donations and consignment items, although those interested in consigning will find appointments to be booked six months in advance at this bustling store. (On consignment, 40 percent of the sale price goes to the consignor; the rest goes to Spirals and ultimately, the Alliance on Aging.)
Coolest item: An electrical engineer at heart, Keister remembers the joy of tinkering with donated 1930s and 1940s radios to get them merrily playing on the shelves of Spirals. “[The customer] did a double take and immediately took it – so nostalgic,” Keister says.
Tourist destination: Some regular consignors and shoppers travel from up to three hours for Spirals. “[Some regular customers] haven’t even checked into their room yet. They came to Spirals first,” Keister says.
St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store
1269 Fremont Blvd., Seaside 899-2211, ssvpusa.org
Visit for: The warm and fuzzies. This benefit shop opens its doors to folks each month, welcoming those in need to shop for free. Furniture, clothing and other essentials are given away, bypassing complicated voucher programs to help people right now.
Revenue in 2021: $250,000
How it works: Proceeds from St. Vincent’s are reinvested in direct support of the neediest in our community. Eckstine maintains an inventory of emergency supplies like tents, blankets, air mattresses and jackets, purchased new. “You name it – whatever we can do,” she says. “Anything to help people get through the night.”
Paid staff/volunteers: 5 paid staff
Coolest item: A typewriter from 1906 once came through St Vincent’s doors, demonstrating that the store’s donations often represent “a piece of Monterey Peninsula history.”
Divine intervention: Don’t be afraid to ask for the help you need at this store. “If I pray on it, it will be here,” Eckstine says. “It happens all the time.”
Yellow Brick Road
26388A Carmel Rancho Lane, Carmel 626-8480, yellowbrickroadbenefitshop.org
Visit for: The art collection. Yellow Brick Road supports three distinct stores, including one specifically for furniture and artwork. Because of Carmel’s famous roots as an artist colony, residents’ art collections and originals created by talented locals fill a “whole art room,” says Executive Director Tammy Gannon.
Revenue: This nonprofit has given out more than $7 million in grants and scholarships since starting 33 years ago.
How it works: Yellow Brick Road is affiliated with the nonprofit Carmel Presbyterian Church. Store revenues are awarded back to the community in the form of grants to local nonprofits, and scholarships to students who show “evidence of Christ-like character” and church participation.
Paid staff/volunteers: 15 paid, 80 volunteers
Thrift district: These shops are next to the SPCA Benefit Shop and Joining Hands, which supports the Interfaith Outreach of Carmel’s efforts to reduce homelessness. “Our area has become a destination location,” Gannon says.
Coolest item: High-value items are donated frequently enough that Gannon says they are considering getting more serious about appraisals. Yet-to-be-priced is a pin flag, signed by golf pro Phil Mickelson when he won the British Open in 2013.
