EVERY YEAR FOR THE PAST 27 YEARS, the Pacific Grove Rotary Club Auto Rally committee has chosen a different make, or “marque” of car to feature. This year for the Aug. 13 fundraising event, the committee chose the Chevrolet Camaro, and to chair Arleen Hardenstein, born in the 1960s, the choice was an easy one: “The Camaro is so classy and sexy, right? It’s the car I remember from my childhood.” The fast muscle car has been popularized in many TV shows, movies and even a few rock ‘n’ roll songs.
Chevy Camaros burst on the auto scene in 1966 as the rival to the Ford Mustang, which debuted two years earlier. The name came from a French slang word that means “pal” or “comrade,” and one Chevy executive told reporters at the debut press conference the name referenced the comradeship between car and owner.
He was onto something: Camaros became immensely popular among a devoted group of owners who love them for their speed, handling, reliability and looks.
“The reliability and performance was truly a no-brainer for me,” says Steven Macias, founder of the Monterey County Camaros Car Club. “What specifically attracted me to the Camaro is the performance of the vehicle for the price of the vehicle.”
The pricing is comparable to a Mustang or Dodge Challenger, but to Macias the Camaro is the most cost-efficient for the performance the car provides. Base price is around $25,000, but add in a more powerful engine and all the extras and a Camaro could cost upwards of $65,000.
Macias loves how his 2016 Camaro handles and how eye-catching it is. But what he maybe loves even more is how fast the Camaro can go from zero to 60. “It’s something that gets your adrenaline going every time you sit in the driver’s seat,” he says.
He’s done better than 60 miles per hour on the WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca, where the top speed he reached was 138 miles per hour when he and about 20 other fast car lovers chipped in and rented the track together. From time to time they’ll go in to rent it out, costing about $300-$350 apiece. (Having to replace the tires and fix other wear and tear after the experience pushes the cost of the day closer to $2,000 each.)
Currently there are about 15 Camaro owners in the Monterey County Camaros Car Club, which Macias launched in 2019. The members get together once a month to talk about their favorite subject, and every other month they drive south to meet up with another club, the 805 Camaros, based in San Luis Obispo County.
His goal is to find more local Camaro lovers and grow the club. It’s a car that attracts all ages, he says, with a nostalgic older generation that focuses on early Camaros and a younger generation that loves later-generation models.
“I want to fill the gap and get any Camaro owner active in our club,” Macias says.
