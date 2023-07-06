(clockwise from top left) Rose Zhang blasts a shot from a bunker during the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open in Houston. Last month, Zhang won her first tournament as a professional. A legend when she retired, Annika Sörenstam was offered a chance to play at Pebble Beach. “We wanted to have one of the greatest ever with us,” says USGA’s John Bodenhamer. Minjee Lee celebrates after winning the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open. She attempts to defends her title at Pebble Beach, something that has only happened twice since 1991 (once by Sörenstam). Nelly Korda is one of the many reasons for the rising profile of women’s golf. “Women are the fastest-growing participants in golf,” says Heidi Ueberroth, co-chair of the Pebble Beach Company.