The Weekly focuses on local issues, but on Jan. 6, as all eyes turned toward the U.S. Capitol, so did many of our readers’. We received an outpouring of letters and comments, some specific to our coverage, some on the events of the day overall, reflecting a wide divergence of opinions – including from those who continue to believe in the lie that Donald Trump won reelection. Here is a selection, starting with a poem.
“Desperate Donald’s Downfall”
There once was a liar named Donald Trump / Who was tossed out like old worthless junk. / “Get out – you’re fired!”, we the people said, / Having had enough of him in Putin’s bed. / Herd immunity was Trump’s murderous plan, / To do nothing but laugh at dead Americans. / While Russian hackers steal our information, / Traitor Trump went on a permanent vacation. / Playing golf at his country clubs non-stop, / The laziness of this loser is over-the-top! / WWII ended with Hitler hiding in a bunker, / And Trump is in a sand trap trying to hunker. / Fascist criminals deserve only one fate. / No mercy for those who spread racist hate. / The neo-Nazi GOP just loves Don the con. / Liar liar, pants on fire! Don’s no James Bond. / Trump is a traitor. That is perfectly clear. / January 20th: Biden-Harris are almost here. / Trump the chump will first flee to West Palm, / Then off to Moscow he’ll run – get lost, Don! / Beg for assistance from Vladimir once again. / The Orange Emperor is defeated. THE END.
– Jake Pickering | Arcata
~ ~ ~
THE PRESIDENT IS A TRAITOR! Trump has not lived up to his Oath of Office. He has steadily eroded laws and traditions of government. And now, when a mob attacked the Capitol, he did nothing to urge them to stop. He did nothing because he had encouraged the siege for many days. He was, no doubt, supremely happy to see it happen. It proved his power over the minds of easily duped people. Both his actions and his inactions have proved the danger he presents to our country. His days in power should be ended as quickly as possible… immediate impeachment! Myrleen Fisher | Carmel
~ ~ ~
To the United States citizens that voted in the recent presidential election, and If you condone the massive, verifiable voter fraud. How can you call yourself an American? Terry Nance | Pacific Grove
Checking in With Jimmy
Thank you for using the correct term – traitors (“Traitors storm U.S. Capitol to thwart the will of the people,” posted Jan. 6). Craig Malin | Seaside
~ ~ ~
You’re looking at a traitorous senator from California who is selling California out supporting sanctuary cities, illegals free ticket/monies of California taxpayers… only to list a few!!!! Darlene Stefanetti Berry | Carmel
~ ~ ~
There were hundreds of thousands of protesters. A couple hundred breached Capitol security. Police shot an unarmed woman and killed her. Will there be charges brought against the officer? Nobody claimed sedition when protesters stormed Senate chambers during Kavanaugh hearings and cornered Susan Collins in an elevator. Cities have been destroyed across the country for months while politicians sat by and defunded police. Time for DC to wake up and realize people are pissed off. Scott Cunningham | via social media
~ ~ ~
“Democracy” under attack? At first when I saw those words I thought you must be talking about the BLM Marxist thugs dragging down cherished monuments. Then I realized you were with the Weekly and knew that of course could never be the case.
So, when BLM Marxist and leftist Antifa thugs storm the Capitol and physically assault Republicans in the street it’s a “peaceful protest,” but when Conservatives go to Washington to protest the theft of an election they’re a “violent mob, storming the Capitol and vandalizing Congressional offices!” And “Democracy is under attack!!” LOL! What ineffable nonsense, or bullshit if you prefer. The latter is certainly much more accurate.
You don’t even know what you’re writing about, and frankly wouldn’t know a “foundational principle” if it was spelled out for you in glowing letters. By the way, in this country we have a Constitutional Republic, not a Democracy, as much as that might pain you. Maybe learn our system of government first before trying to write about it?
You know, I can’t believe that in the ’70s I wanted to be a journalist, and spent so much time and effort trying to be accurate and unbiased in the stories I wrote. The incredible bias and slant from the mainstream Marxist media posing as “news” today is both disgusting and so depressing. You’re literally doing your best to make America even less informed.
You really should be ashamed of yourself, but, without rancor, I honestly don’t think you have that capability. Norm Morris | Salinas
~ ~ ~
As a private citizen I was warning this would happen. Is the FBI braindead? Elizabeth Murdock | via social media
~ ~ ~
I want to say thanks to Tajha Chappellet-Lanier for sharing her conversation with Jimmy Panetta. We listened for his voice vote as we observed the electoral vote certification. Lots of thanks to Jimmy for hanging in there even though we expect him to do this for us. Ray Doue | Carmel Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.