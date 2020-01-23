Work It Out
MIchael Dadula

WALK INTO THE GYM A FEW TIMES A YEAR, AND THERE SEEM TO ALWAYS BE THE SAME PEOPLE THERE. Are they always there working out, or are they on the same haphazard schedule as you? We’ll never know. But what trainer Ariel Johnson wants you to know is that even if you’re a newbie, you should not be intimidated.

“To get a well-rounded workout, you don’t have to do everything all in one session,” she notes. Instead, she emphasizes incorporating a few movements that work different muscle groups: a lower-body multi-joint activity (like step-ups), upper-body pushing (try pushups) then pulling (hanging from a pullup bar works if pullups are too tough), followed by core exercises (like a plank).

To measure sets you can count reps or set a timer – whatever motivates you. Johnson suggests changing up the counting methodology to avoid getting bored.

Here are two sample workouts to try. Johnson’s emphasis is on customizing it to be fun – if rowing isn’t your thing, try jumping rope instead – and feel good for the level of exertion you’re aiming for.

Download PDF Simple Gym Workouts

