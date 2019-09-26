To ask “what is the Monterey Jazz Festival?” is the same as pondering the definition of jazz itself.
Because jazz is improvisational, the genre easily embraces culture, time and sound. So the music evolves, drawing from the roadhouses of the old South, the glitzy big band ballrooms, country, soul, rock and hip-hop. Yet it never fully sheds tradition – or reverence for the great names of jazz’s past.
And that is the Monterey Jazz Festival. Over three days, fans experience the full range of the genre, from its American roots to its global reach. There are experimental bands, up-and-coming performers and familiar names.
Some of this year’s headliners include Diana Krall, Chris Botti, David Sanborn and Snarky Puppy. The festival honors Kenny Barron and Dave Holland at the Jazz Legends Gala. Allison Miller and Derrick Hodge are this year’s artists-in-residence. And there are so many more that the music flows from the afternoon into the deep heart of the night.
While you follow old favorites and find new ones, also take time to listen in on the future. The festival features CSU Long Beach’s Pacific Standard Time, the Columbia University Jazz Combo, several high school ensembles and the festival’s acclaimed Next Generation Jazz Orchestra.
Over the next few pages we introduce just some of the highlights of the 62nd Monterey Jazz Festival. But there is one performance not to miss.
On Sunday, Sept. 29 at noon on the North Coast Brewing Co. Jazz Education Stage, the YOSAL Bucket Band shows their handiwork. YOSAL stands for Youth Orchestra of Salinas, a nonprofit that works to inspire students musically – and to improve study habits and self-esteem through music. In this case, that means rhythmic drumming on plastic tubs.
All of that is jazz. And it’s all at the Monterey Jazz Festival.
62ND MONTEREY JAZZ FESTIVAL starts at 4pm Friday, Sept. 27; noon Saturday, Sept. 28; noon Sunday, Sept. 29. Monterey County Fair and Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. $45-$174/single day; $155-$435/weekend pass; discounts for youth, students and military. (888) 248-6499, montereyjazzfestival.org
