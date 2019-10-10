As a transgender Latina who worked picking berries in Watsonville, Roselyn Macias was called derogatory names and harassed by coworkers and bosses.
After 12 years working in agriculture, Macias now works as a community worker for California Rural Legal Assistance’s LGBTQ+ program and understands first-hand the struggles her clients – many of them poor, rural workers – face, including protecting their employment rights and their own self worth.
“It is getting better, but there are very limited resources in rural communities,” Macias says. “I wanted to make the community talk about it.”
Macias worked in the fields until 2017, when she was hired at CRLA. She says she found the voice to speak up after attending a meeting of Conexiones, an advocacy group made up of mostly transgender Mexican women, many of whom shared similar discrimination stories.
“I had to say something after that,” she says.
She began to speak up for herself when people called her names or coworkers harassed her in the fields, saying she would report them to human resources. Her voice inspired others.
“When I was working in the field, before I got hired [at CRLA], other farm workers told me that I was already helping them know their rights, but then if I applied for the job, I could help the larger community,” she says. “I decided I needed to push myself to help the whole community.”
CRLA is a nonprofit with over 100 employees in 16 offices around the state, mostly known for their work providing direct legal services around employment and housing issues. (All services are free.)
CRLA’s LGBTQ+ program was started in its Salinas office in 2007, when attorney Lisa Cisneros – also a co-founder of Salinas Valley Pride – was just out of law school in Berkeley and returned to her hometown, aiming to expand LGBTQ+ representation among the organization’s clients.
The gay and trans population is not just centered in urban communities where there might be a thriving nightlife or queer cultural scene – it’s also rural. In 2018, Macias conducted a survey of 67 transgender and nonbinary people living in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties in effort to document the rural communities. The survey results, reported in CRLA’s first-ever Central Coast Transgender Needs Assessment, reveal that most respondents experienced some degree of family support; 57 percent said a family member had said they respected them, although only 50 percent said family members used their preferred name and gender pronoun.
For Macias, hearing similar family stories in discussions at Conexiones helped carve a path to mend relations with her parents, who live in Watsonville. “I was like, I’m the same way – my parents still love me, but I feel rejection,” she says.
Program Director Laura Diven says some education efforts are internal, training staff on how to better serve queer clients.
“CRLA was only seeing a reported 50 to 60 LGBTQ+ clients a year throughout the organization,” she says. “Part of that was our [lack of] outreach, and part of it was our cultural competency across the organization. We have a staff that aren’t used to working with LGBTQ+ individuals. It is about bringing that level up across the organization.”
One example of that training was hosting a pronoun and gender identity training for CRLA’s intake staff, one effort to reach more prospective clients in need of legal aid. “Our clients are already marginalized, which doesn’t make things easier for us, but I understand it,” Diven says. “With our staff, some of them do not understand the pronouns. It’s my job to bring them up to speed. A lot of our frontline staff speak Spanish first and English second, and they’re trying to make all the nonbinary changes in Spanish. In Spanish it is more difficult, because everything is gendered.” (That includes nouns, which come in male and female forms; the word Latinx is an example of converting the words Latino/Latina to gender-neutral.)
For Macias, meeting people like herself in Conexiones was a first-ever chance to feel accepted: “It felt great that I was part of a community.”
