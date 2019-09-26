Friday, Sept. 27
DJ Brother Mister
7pm – Pacific Jazz Café
It’s the first time DJ Brother Mister has appeared at the Monterey Jazz Festival – sort of. He is actually Christian McBride’s (see below) turntable-pumping alter ego. He spins powering funk and old-school soul.
Chris Potter Circuits Trio
7:30pm – Dizzy’s Den
When saxophone king Chris Potter gets together with keyboardist James Francies and drummer Eric Harland it’s like a trip to grooveland – that space occupied by the likes of Armstrong and Ellington, where musicians create from the influences around them.
Gerald Clayton Quartet
7:30pm – Garden Stage
Some have referred to Gerald Clayton’s music as a search for truth. Indeed, each piece is a journey to find, blend and share perspectives of sound. As with any form of travel, there are moments of discovery.
Christian McBride Situation
9:30pm – Dizzy’s Den
If we have a situation here, that’s a good thing. The fiery, Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride is joined by… well, we’ll find out. The group is improvised and the sound is what they make of the moment.
Donna Grantis
10pm – Night Club
Donna Grantis has been compared to Jeff Beck and Prince. If fact, she traded guitar licks with Prince. With a rhythm section to highlight her fiery six-string solos, Grantis blends jazz with guitar-era rock.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Larkin Poe
1pm – Jimmy Lyons Stage 3pm – Garden Stage
Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell share the lore and tradition of Southern roots music with the present, mixing the familiar with the modern to create bluesy roots rock that is sweet and gritty and even urban.
Huntertones
7pm – Garden Stage
Huntertones play groovy, danceable music. But a capsule cannot fully describe the spirit and engagement they build into each piece. The band’s horn-driven sound is global in scope and unconventional in form.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Amina Claudine Myers
6pm – Night Club
There is nothing in the world of music that Amina Claudine Myers can’t do. Jazz, gospel, Broadway scores, blues, spirituals. The veteran pianist, organist and vocalist once even composed Chinese and African-American fusion.
Antonio Sanchez & Migration
6pm – Dizzy’s Den
Antonio Sanchez doesn’t so much play music, he wields it. For him, jazz is a weapon against injustice. The band can inspire and infect, bringing contemporary forms such as electronica into the mix.
Jazzmeia Horn
6pm – Jimmy Lyons Stage 8pm – Dizzy’s Den
Audiences can get lost in Jazzmeia Horn’s deep vocals, as well as her profound and imaginative storytelling. But she can quickly charge the room with energy. She uses her voice to infuse the audience with emotion, concern and whatever else the song demands.
Ambrose Akinmusire
7:45pm – Garden Stage
If there is an orthodox to the improvisational genre, Ambrose Akinmusire is its opposite. He composes art – pieces that give insight and tell stories and reveal moments in a culture. What that sounds like is in his music.
Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet
9pm – Night Club
If someone wanted to be schooled in jazz – its history and range – listening to Mike LeDonne would do the job. He has played with the greats over the decade and can showcase all the genre’s grit, verve and joy.
