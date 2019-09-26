Jazz Fest Highlights 2019

Jazzmeia Horn will give a much-anticipated performance on Sunday.

 Emmanuel Afolabi

Friday, Sept. 27

DJ Brother Mister

7pm – Pacific Jazz Café

It’s the first time DJ Brother Mister has appeared at the Monterey Jazz Festival – sort of. He is actually Christian McBride’s (see below) turntable-pumping alter ego. He spins powering funk and old-school soul.

Chris Potter Circuits Trio

7:30pm – Dizzy’s Den

When saxophone king Chris Potter gets together with keyboardist James Francies and drummer Eric Harland it’s like a trip to grooveland – that space occupied by the likes of Armstrong and Ellington, where musicians create from the influences around them.

Gerald Clayton Quartet

7:30pm – Garden Stage

Some have referred to Gerald Clayton’s music as a search for truth. Indeed, each piece is a journey to find, blend and share perspectives of sound. As with any form of travel, there are moments of discovery.

Christian McBride Situation

9:30pm – Dizzy’s Den

If we have a situation here, that’s a good thing. The fiery, Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride is joined by… well, we’ll find out. The group is improvised and the sound is what they make of the moment.

Donna Grantis

10pm – Night Club

Donna Grantis has been compared to Jeff Beck and Prince. If fact, she traded guitar licks with Prince. With a rhythm section to highlight her fiery six-string solos, Grantis blends jazz with guitar-era rock.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Larkin Poe

1pm – Jimmy Lyons Stage 3pm – Garden Stage

Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell share the lore and tradition of Southern roots music with the present, mixing the familiar with the modern to create bluesy roots rock that is sweet and gritty and even urban.

Huntertones

7pm – Garden Stage

Huntertones play groovy, danceable music. But a capsule cannot fully describe the spirit and engagement they build into each piece. The band’s horn-driven sound is global in scope and unconventional in form.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Amina Claudine Myers

6pm – Night Club

There is nothing in the world of music that Amina Claudine Myers can’t do. Jazz, gospel, Broadway scores, blues, spirituals. The veteran pianist, organist and vocalist once even composed Chinese and African-American fusion.

Antonio Sanchez & Migration

6pm – Dizzy’s Den

Antonio Sanchez doesn’t so much play music, he wields it. For him, jazz is a weapon against injustice. The band can inspire and infect, bringing contemporary forms such as electronica into the mix.

Jazzmeia Horn

6pm – Jimmy Lyons Stage 8pm – Dizzy’s Den

Audiences can get lost in Jazzmeia Horn’s deep vocals, as well as her profound and imaginative storytelling. But she can quickly charge the room with energy. She uses her voice to infuse the audience with emotion, concern and whatever else the song demands.

Ambrose Akinmusire

7:45pm – Garden Stage

If there is an orthodox to the improvisational genre, Ambrose Akinmusire is its opposite. He composes art – pieces that give insight and tell stories and reveal moments in a culture. What that sounds like is in his music.

Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet

9pm – Night Club

If someone wanted to be schooled in jazz – its history and range – listening to Mike LeDonne would do the job. He has played with the greats over the decade and can showcase all the genre’s grit, verve and joy.

