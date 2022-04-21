FAKE PLANT OWNERS HAVE SUCH A BAD REP.
There are many reasons people with a green thumb scoff. You’re a person who routinely neglects plants. You can’t even tend to a cactus. You have no love for nature, no imagination. But in reality that’s not the case – at least not always.
I polled people via Facebook and found some enlightenment. The most common reason given for going the artificial route is lighting conditions at home or in the office. You can be an excellent gardener, but winning the battle against the absence of sun can be a tough one. Mardi Lasell Taubert noted that in areas of her home where real plants won’t survive, “I think they look real.” Lassel Taubert made the switch ten years ago after trying different types of plants at the entry hallways and each lasted less than three months. “Fakes don’t care,” she added.
Lack of time or an acknowledgment of forgetfulness is another main reason. Nicole Mitchell shared that, growing up, her family had artificial plants. Her dad traveled a lot and her mom – with extra duties to handle – forgot to water. Instead of having “brown and dead houseplants all over, we just had a bunch of fake ones,” she wrote. Sharon Langmead said she gets fake succulents on her outdoor flower boxes, “because we can never remember to water what’s on the front window shelf.”
Other people use fake plants – specifically flower arrangements – as easy decorations. Virginia Jackson Boyce said she uses them during different holidays, such as Easter, Spring or Thanksgiving. “I have tons in storage for creating a design or a tablescape that helps create or put finishing touches on a design vibe I’m trying to achieve.”
And perhaps the most important reason is pet safety. There are people who like living plants, but have pets that like to snack on them. “I have cats that eat plants and flowers,” Megan Nobles said. Indoor plants such as Dieffenbachia, Cyclamen and Peace Lilies are poisonous for pets and even kids.
For many, fake plants are where artificial gets real.
