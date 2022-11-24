“It used to be, in the ’80s-’90s, thrift was your mom’s deal – it was a 30 – to 50-year-old lady, they went to the thrift store,” says Alan Martinson, vice president of retail and e-commerce for Goodwill Central Coast. “We have every single demographic now, everybody from 6 years old to 96.” Below, a shopper at the Salinas Goodwill outlet.