Here’s a selected list of questions and answers; to read a complete version that is being updated as information changes, visit mcweekly.com/news. To ask health reporter Pam Marino a question, email pam@mcweekly.com.
How will I know when it’s my turn to get a vaccine?
County officials say they will be relying on pushing information out through the media, online and via county social media accounts. As the rollout continues, people with primary care physicians may hear directly from those offices when the vaccine is available to them. On Jan. 14, the county launched an online portal for members of the public to indicate interest – but not to schedule an appointment – in getting a vaccine. The portal is available at montereycountycovid19.com.
Will I be able to sign up for an appointment when it is my turn?
It’s possible that as the county moves through the tiers, people will be able to sign up for appointments through a website or by some other means.
In Phase 1b, people ages 65 and up may be able to make reservations by phone, if they do not use a computer or smartphone. Pay attention to the county’s website for updated information and watch for news reports on potential sign-ups.
How long will it take for the people in each phase and tier to be vaccinated?
At this time, there is no way to gauge how quickly the county will move through the tiers. The amount of vaccine available to the county differs from week to week, making advance planning for clinics impossible, which in turn makes it impossible for the county to say just when people in subsequent tiers will be able to be vaccinated.
Will I need to show some kind of proof that I am eligible for a certain tier?
In Phase 1a, the county is requiring people to bring a pay stub or some form of ID to show they are health care workers. It is possible that as people in different age groups are vaccinated they will need to show a driver’s license or some other form of ID with a birthdate.
Medical privacy rules prohibit vaccine administrators from asking people about their medical conditions, so in the case of people with underlying conditions (people ages 16-74 who have underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to Covid-19 are in Phase 1c), they will most likely be on their honor.
Why is the county’s vaccination timeline not the same as the state’s?
Changes are happening very quickly at the national and state levels. Monterey County Epidemiologist Kristy Michie says the Health Department is following the state’s guidelines, but only after receiving an official communication from the CDPH advising the county of the change. It’s possible that the state will announce a change ahead of sending a notice to county health officials.
My employer says that our profession is now cleared to receive vaccinations but the county isn’t vaccinating us yet.
County officials wait for an official statement from the CDPH, and sometimes that statement comes after someone at the state has communicated with employers or trade associations.
Where do essential workers, like grocery store employees and farmworkers, fall on the vaccination list?
After health care workers in Phase 1a are vaccinated, essential workers in the food and agriculture industry will be able to be vaccinated under Phase 1b, Tier 1 – although only those considered at highest risk of exposure will be vaccinated. That means some workers in those industries will have to wait.
What about teachers and child care workers?
The county is in talks with the Monterey County Office of Education to organize how vaccinations will occur throughout the various districts and schools. Those considered at greatest risk for exposure fall under Phase 1b, Tier 1.
Will teachers be vaccinated ahead of schools reopening?
Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno said during a virtual town hall on Jan. 14 that the guidelines for reopening schools do not include vaccinations as a requirement.
Where will vaccinations occur?
This depends on who is administering/receiving the vaccines. For example, pharmacists from Walgreens and CVS are visiting long-term care facilities, under a contract with the state of California. Recently, the Monterey Fire Department held clinics for other firefighters and paramedics at its main station in Monterey. Drive-through clinics for health care workers have been taking place in a parking lot at CSU Monterey Bay and at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. Other clinics have taken place at Hartnell College and Clinica de Salud. Primary care and urgent care clinics are also being used to vaccinate health care workers in Phase 1a.
As vaccinations spread out to more people, we’ll see clinics at other locations like senior centers and large employers, for example. It’s expected that large pharmacy chains will at some point offer vaccinations once higher-priority phases have been completed.
Are there going to be enough workers to administer vaccines and run clinics?
The county and the state are working on finding more people who may administer the vaccines, in addition to relying on nonprofit agencies and clinics that have traditionally administered flu shots. To add numbers, the state recently approved dentists to give vaccines at clinics. Monterey County has created a way for retired doctors and nurses to volunteer, with an electronic sign-up on the county’s job website: governmentjobs.com/careers/montereycounty.
What will my vaccine cost?
The vaccine is provided at no cost to recipients, paid for by taxpayers through the federal government. The agency, physician or pharmacy administering the vaccine may charge someone an administration fee, which in turn may be covered by health insurance. For uninsured people, the entity giving the vaccine can get the fee reimbursed through a federal fund.
