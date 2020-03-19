Should you or a family member become ill over the next few weeks, if it’s a mild to moderate illness, you should be prepared to treat it at home instead of heading to a primary care physician or an urgent care clinic. Don’t go near a hospital emergency room unless it is a true emergency, local hospital officials say. Always call ahead for instructions.
There are ways to get medical advice without heading into an office or clinic in person. Those with health insurance may be able to use their insurance company’s nurse advice line, and people with primary care physicians can call or email and ask for advice.
Montage Health last week announced its new eVisits online service (evisit.montagehealth.org). Those with symptoms of COVID-19 can use the online medical advice service for free. All others will be charged a $25 fee – similar to an insurance co-pay – which some insurance companies may cover.
The COVID-19 symptoms to watch out for are a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, a dry cough and shortness of breath. It’s important to remember that those with compromised immune symptoms or chronic conditions – as well as people over the age of 50, but especially those over 80 – are at higher risk of suffering from complications of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
With COVID-19 tests still in short supply in Monterey County and throughout the U.S., chances are most of us will not be tested for the virus. The good news – if there is any – is that 80 percent of people who contract the virus will experience mild to moderate symptoms and will recover at home.
If you or a family member is experiencing the virus’ symptoms, isolation from others is necessary to reduce the spread to others. There is no treatment for COVID-19, just rest and plenty of liquids. Use over-the-counter medications to reduce fever or lessen symptoms.
Should symptoms worsen or breathing become constricted, call ahead to a doctor or clinic for advice and instructions. In serious cases of breathing problems, call 911.
