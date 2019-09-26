Dutch jazz artist Candy Dulfer wields her alto sax similar to the way Hendrix moved around the stage with his Strat: It’s more an extension of her soul than a musical instrument.
This musical force first erupted with her debut record, Saxuality (1990), which scored a Grammy nod. She’s also recorded and performed throughout the years with everyone from Prince and Pink Floyd to Van Morrison and Tower of Power.
She likely handles the pen in the same manner. Her recently published autobiography, Sax, Candy & Rock ‘n Roll, is currently only available in Dutch, but Dulfer hopes the English-language version will get a release shortly.
Dulfer started her first band at the age of 14. When she looked back to begin writing, she gained a new perspective on her life and learned more about herself. She refers to the time she spent writing as a time of self-reflection and indulgence.
“I needed to dig deep in my memory, because a lot of things already sort of faded in my mind,” she says. “I started so young and so many things happened that I really had forgotten about some really cool and special things.”
Dulfer says overcoming her own prejudice has been one of the most difficult obstacles.
“I was so tough on myself, and not in a good, productive way,” she explains. “I’ve been so lucky to have encountered the most generous male musicians, as well as females who always gave me the idea that I could do anything as a girl.”
It may seem as if there are no gender boundaries in jazz. Pianist and singer-songwriter Diana Krall, one of the headline acts at the 62nd Monterey Jazz Festival, has sold millions of albums. And the pantheon of jazz, funk and pop includes names such as Billie Holiday, Chaka Khan and Beyoncé.
But Dulfer found that there are still obstacles women and non-binary performers face.
“Many journalists, teachers in school, record company people and lesser musical peers have tried to put me down,” she says. “Most of it very subtly and sometimes almost undetectably, but in hindsight pretty aggressively. I’ve seen and learned that the real world is still not female-friendly, it’s also incredibly racist and we’re still far from equality.”
Music can prevail, however. And Dulfer grew up surrounded by music. She was immersed in the jazz, blues and R&B records her father played nonstop. Her father, Hans, was also a well-respected jazz musician. At an early age, Dulfer was exposed to everyone from Sonny Rollins and Miles Davis to James Brown and Junior Walker.
“I was born in a Catholic hospital and the nuns advised my mom to play loud jazz immediately in the house at my arrival home, so that I would get used to it and sleep through my father’s practicing,” she says. “They were absolutely right; the only downfall is that now when I hear a jazz trio, I want to curl up and sleep.”
In addition to writing a new record, Dulfer is embarking on tours in the U.S., Japan and Europe before closing out 2019 with a big New Year’s Eve concert with sax legend and mentor Maceo Parker.
Using her own experience as a template, Dulfer offers some advice to up-and-coming women jazz musicians.
“Work hard and be on time, which goes for any musician,” she says. “Don’t walk home alone in the dark, report anybody who makes you [feel] uncomfortable in any way and remember that every person is probably just shit-scared of your power or of what you could become one day. Don’t empower them – ignore them, and keep scaring the hell out of them with your skills.”
WITH A NAME LIKE PARLOUR GAME, you might not expect the level of power Dulfer refers to. But Parlour Game is a jazz supergroup with dynamic chemistry to say the least: Tony Scherr (bass) of The Lounge Lizards, Carmen Staaf (piano) of Science Fair, Jenny Scheinman (violin) and Monterey Jazz Festival Artist-in-Residence Allison Miller (drums) of Boom Tic Boom are all established musicians on their own, but they come together to produce expansive music.
“Fake Weather” is wonderfully chaotic with a hip-hop backbeat holding the rhythm. Scheinman erupts on the violin like John Coltrane moving quickly through intense scale patterns and rapid arpeggios with a splattering of blues on the side.
“I [use] the voice of the violin as this strong lyrical thing within the context of these ambient, shifty image suggestions,” Scheinman says. “I feel like Carmen [Staaf] is playing weather patterns in there. She’s not entirely syncing with anything; she’s a bit like her own larger system in [the song]. It’s so harmonically colorful and beautiful, which connects to the bassline that’s basically a 12-tone scale.”
Miller’s hypnotic hip-hop groove on drums elevates the tune to a modern jazz plateau.
“We are all committed improvisers,” Scheinman says. “With the exception of the melody and some of the basslines, there’s a lot that can change on any given night.”
Parlour Game’s eponymous debut album was almost entirely recorded live over the span of a couple afternoons. Before recording, Scheinman says the outfit toured quite a bit, so they had already developed a solid and unified approach to the music.
“The songs don’t have lyrics, but they’re clear, memorable melodies,” Scheinman explains. “The improvisation in the middle often references or honors the melody. There’s that sort of song element in it.”
Scheinman says the music places an emphasis on simplicity, groove and something that feels open, empowering and reassuring rather than overly reflective or introverted.
The album bookend, “Sleep Rider,” is an especially personal song for Scheinman. It’s a nostalgic love letter referencing Scheinman’s high school years – when she rode a horse to school, about eight miles round trip.
“I think [horseback riding] taught me some rhythm,” Scheinman says. “It’s the country version of riding the subway – I’d get on the horse and nod off and sort of fall asleep on my way home. It was meditative and comforting in a way. There was a steady cantoring of the horse’s feet.”
The 47-second “Meanwhile” is a quick jaunt on a carousel of sound. Scheinman refers to the tune as a “palate cleanser” or a simple “gesture.” The band frequently ends their sets with the playful song.
“We are an extroverted, socially minded band,” Scheinman says. “I embrace a joint leadership with a woman – I hope it’s encouraging to young women musicians and communities in general, about music that encourages community discussion and bonding and healing.”
Scheinman says she’s been lucky to have played with many of the people that she’s admired and studied throughout the years, including Lou Reed, Lucinda Williams and Bill Frisell, but she acknowledges the difficulties women face in a male-dominated industry and the importance of keeping the stage diverse.
“It’s hard for young women because there’s so much inappropriate behavior that’s confusing and hard to navigate,” Scheinman says. “It’s also hard for middle-aged women because in some ways the industry is still based on the value of the beauty of young women. Luckily, I haven’t had enough time to worry about that in my life – I’ve just been trying to move forward.”
Parlour Game resulted from a group of musicians wanting to move forward, to pursue something beyond their routine. Together, these players create a universe of sound that’s large and orchestral with many opportunities for live improvisation.
“It’s good to be on stage with other women in the band,” Scheinman says. “To share leadership with women is powerful right now.”
CANDY DULFER 3:20pm Sunday, Sept. 29. Jimmy Lyons Stage.
PARLOUR GAME 3:45pm Sunday, Sept. 29. Dizzy’s Den.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.