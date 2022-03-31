The vision for the first funded segment of the Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway – a 1.5-mile path through Del Rey Oaks – is starting to crystallize.
On March 23, Mike Zeller, a project director for the Transportation Agency for Monterey County, along with consultant Lindsey Van Parys, the segment’s project manager, presented that vision to the Del Rey Oaks City Council. And the changes that have been made since its last iteration, which Zeller and Van Parys presented to the council last fall, are notable.
Previously, there was envisioned to be a rectangular tunnel under Canyon Del Rey as the trail goes past City Hall and toward the Frog Pond; it is now proposed to be an underpass, with sides that gently slope upward.
The new vision would also realign the city’s tennis courts – and the project would pay to repave them and stripe them for both tennis and pickleball – so that the trail can stay at the same grade as the courts, and not cut into the hill.
That change, Van Parys says, also saves about $26,000.
Also new are various seating plazas along the segment, including stadium-style seating by the courts and butterfly garden. And the intersection of Carlton Drive and Canyon Del Rey – which is currently an expanse of pavement – will be narrowed, and as the trail climbs up the northwest side of Carlton, there will be more switchbacks, making the climb easier. Stairs will be added for pedestrians.
The trail is now also envisioned to be further away from homes along Carlton, and several trees would be planted along the switchbacks.
Van Parys told the council that the segment’s design is about two-thirds complete, but added that the overarching vision will remain the same: “We’ve got the cake baked, and now we’re decorating it.”
The fate of this segment of the 28-mile regional project – which would travel through the former Fort Ord from Del Rey Oaks to Marina – remains in the hands of Del Rey Oaks voters, who on June 7 will vote on Measure B, a ballot initiative that aims to preclude any new trails in the city (unless they’re on Canyon Del Rey, Gen. Jim Moore Boulevard or South Boundary Road).
Rafael Payan, general manager of the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District – which owns the Frog Pond Wetland Preserve – reminded the council that a city ordinance does not preclude the district from having FORTAG travel through its property. He also said, “When you look at parks across this great nation of ours, typically the greatest communities in the United States have the best open space trail networks.”
Supporters of the trail have formed a committee – Del Rey Oaks Neighbors for Safe Trails – to defeat the ballot initiative. City Councilmember Kim Shirley, who is part of the committee, says it’s already raised about $13,000. (The only contribution currently listed on file is from Landwatch Monterey County, which gave $2,200 on March 23.)
The city has no record of any contributions to the campaign to support the initiative, and the initiative’s proponent, Del Rey Oaks resident Tom Rivelli, did not respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.