The latest challenge for the more than 616,000 people in the U.S. thanks to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is not the just the courts, but bureaucracy. On July 16, a federal judge ruled that DACA is illegal and blocked new applications. Meanwhile, pending applications are taking longer than normal to process, despite President Joe Biden’s direction to assign more immigration officers to tackle the backlog. It leaves thousands of applicants in limbo.
Francisco Velasco, 32, is one of them. He got his first DACA permit in 2015, and used it to become a paramedic. Velasco works part time for American Medical Response, Monterey County’s ambulance provider, and full time as an ER technician at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. In both jobs, Velasco has been on the frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic and the fires that scorched Monterey County last year.
Velasco normally gets his new two-year permit renewed within about two months. Aug. 19 marks 90 days since he submitted his application, and he’s still waiting. His current permit expires on Sept. 9.
Neftali Lazaro, a respiratory therapist at CHOMP, says she feels lucky she didn’t have to apply for DACA renewal this year, like her older sister and cousin. “My cousin got scared she was going to lose her job because she wouldn’t get a response,” Lazaro says, adding the process took three times longer than normal.
“There is nothing we can do to expedite it,” says Blanca Zarazua, a Salinas-based immigration lawyer. “Sometimes sending it too in advance is worse.”
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says its goal is to process applications within 120 days, and if the application has been pending for 105 days or more people may contact them. Velasco has called USCIS, but hasn’t been able to get beyond an answering machine.
DACA recipients who don’t get their permit renewed on time could face unemployment, but local employers are being supportive. Since July, Velasco has been on administrative leave without pay at AMR because he can’t renew his ambulance driver’s license, despite his DACA permit being valid until Sept. 9. Per contract, workers are discharged automatically if they don’t have required certifications. Thanks to help from a union representative, Velasco is able to remain on leave until October.
On Aug. 11, Velasco received a letter from CHOMP requesting he provide his new work permit by the day it expires, otherwise he will be removed from the schedule. If he doesn’t get his permit on time, HR has advised he can remain on administrative leave until his new permit comes through.
From January through March of this year, USCIS received 95,042 DACA renewal applications.
“You’re in a precarious situation,” Zarazua says of DACA recipients. “You never know if you’re going to be allowed to stay or not. That’s why they need a path to residency and citizenship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.