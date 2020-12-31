Before Mary Singleton Sigourney died in 1988, she wanted to make sure the legacy of her grandfather Andrew Perria and other Portuguese immigrants who helped build Monterey would endure forever.
To do so, she proposed in her will that the hundred-year-old house Perria built on Jefferson Street be donated to Monterey State Historic Park on condition that it be used to commemorate this cherished history.
State Parks Historian Robert Reese loved the idea and in 1989 he compiled a 60-page proposal for the property, which he described as “an elegant and early Colonial Revival-style home.” Reese documented the house’s architectural features, which included a gabled roof, Italianate brackets and lunette and Tuscan columns.
Reese envisioned “a period house museum” where visitors would “learn about life in turn-of-the-century Monterey,” and about “the contributions of Portuguese families to art, crafts, music, food [and] celebrations.” When the transfer of the house was completed about a year later, an official with California State Parks wrote to thank the family for “the opportunity to extend its interpretive program to cover this facet of early Monterey history.”
No such thing happened. Instead, the property became housing for State Parks employees.
Almost 30 years later, on Feb. 1, 2018, Perria’s living scion Thaddeus Sigourney wrote to complain: “I have learned that the house has not only been not used for the agreed-upon purpose, but has instead been used as employee housing.” Sigourney suggested that State Parks rectify the situation by returning the house to the family.
Emails were exchanged, lawyers hired, a meeting held. State Parks disagreed on what its obligations were and said it would keep using the house for employee housing and ponder how it might commemorate the history. To Sigourney and his son-in-law Robert Schroeder, State Parks’ response was a shirking of its duty.
Schroeder began filing requests for information under the California Public Records Act to learn about other State Parks-owned houses in the area. “This wasn’t a one-off situation, it was systemic,” he says.
Schroeder believed he’d uncovered a government accountability issue and contacted the Los Angeles Times. In early December, the Times published an investigation into 500 state-owned residences across California finding that “a well-intentioned program has been poorly managed, with current and former employees alleging that state property is being used for the benefit of some favored staff members.”
What started as a dying wish by a Monterey woman 30 years ago has now ballooned into a potential revamping of how State Parks handles the properties it owns. “California State Parks’ leadership is actively engaged in a statewide task force reviewing employee housing and looks forward to updating its policy in coming months,” spokesperson Jorge Moreno writes by email.
Moreno notes that “the public that walks by the house now can listen to an audio tour.”
