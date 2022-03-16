Many Seaside residents took to social media Friday night, March 11, asking: What is going on with the helicopter that’s been circling above the city for hours?
According to Acting Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges, the helicopter was from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which, he says, was providing air support to DEA agents in the area working federal cases. He can’t offer more detail.
But after 10:30pm, the helicopter helped engage in a local search for suspects who shot at a car near the intersection of San Lucas Street and Broadway at around 10:30pm. The CSUMB Police Department located three suspects later that night, after Seaside Police put out a description of the vehicle from which the shots were allegedly fired, based on witnesses and camera footage from residents.
Rashaan Brittain, Victor Morales and Jakeem Morris – all 19-year-old Seaside residents – were booked at Monterey County Jail for attempted murder, and each had their bail set at about $1.26 million. All three remain in custody as of March 15.
Borges says federal agents did not inform Seaside PD they would have a helicopter in the area or of the scope of their operations, which he hopes won’t happen again. “It’s on them for not sharing that,” Borges says. “I want to be made aware that’s occurring.”
DEA Special Agent Casey Rettig says only, “We were providing assistance to the Seaside Police Department.”
Borges adds that, ultimately, it wasn’t federal agents that caught the suspects – it was local officers. “If gang activity or violence increases, we will be out. We will do everything we can to suppress violence in Seaside and keep it safe.”
