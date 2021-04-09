At Yosemite Street and Obama Way, at Greater Victory Temple Church of God in Christ, Pastor Ronald Britt takes a visitor on a tour of a two-level parking lot he hopes that by 2023 will look vastly different than it does now.
He’s envisioning two three-story buildings with studio and one – and two-bedroom apartments – between 27 and 36 units – built to satisfy a portion of the affordable housing requirement of the massive Campus Town project.
Developer KB Bakewell Seaside Venture II has to build 320 affordable units in all. The church project could be the first of those units to come into being, with Bakewell building the housing on land the church owns before Campus Town even breaks ground. The church would then manage the apartments and collect rent.
“The city is interested in housing happening sooner rather than later, so we talked to [Bakewell] about starting building off-site, because they could start in Seaside proper sooner,” says Seaside City Manager Craig Malin, adding the city suggested a few sites, including city-owned property, for off-site affordable housing development. The church property “is a good site. It’s on a transit line, it has a good amount of multi-family development around it and we’re excited to see them submit plans and get underway.”
Campus Town getting underway requires a few things – most notably, the end of litigation brought by developer Paul Petrovich, who until last fall held the exclusive negotiating rights to another project, called Main Gate. A Petrovich-backed group calling itself the Committee for Sound Water and Land Development on Fort Ord also sued, asking a judge to overturn Campus Town approvals, a request the court denied. On April 6, the committee filed an appeal.
“They [KB Bakewell] don’t want to get started until they know all the litigation is cleared, and we’re pretty close to that,” Malin adds.
On a wall in the central hallway at Greater Victory hangs an architectural drawing from 2018, for an apartment project the church started thinking about then, but never launched due to lack of funding. Britt says the church’s membership has been declining, at least in part due to the cost of housing, and Greater Victory launched a Community Development Corporation called GVT (for Growth, Vision and Transformation) last year so it could get into the housing development business.
“We’re in desperate need of housing on the Peninsula. We’re losing members because it’s so expensive to live here, and we’re trying to come up with ways to keep parishioners and make housing so people can afford to live here,” Britt says. “That’s our vision.”
Bakewell has had a somewhat shaky history when it comes to affordable development with local projects. In 2003, for example, when Bakewell’s Seaside Highlands project started construction, no affordable units were included despite promises there would be.
Bakewell today says Seaside is “focused and diligent” in making sure they provide moderate-income housing. The company intends on scouting other off-site locations for affordable housing, which can start construction before Campus Town breaks ground, expected later this year.
