For years, officials at the Monterey Peninsula Airport District have been deliberating about where to build a road. On Jan. 14, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Thomas Wills ruled in favor of the city of Monterey in a lawsuit against the Airport District, sending the airport’s 2020 modified master plan back for another revision.
At issue is how the airport intends to mitigate the traffic impacts of a planned expansion of the commercial facilities on its north side, where the only current access is through residential streets in the Casanova Oak Knolls neighborhood.
In order to minimize the traffic impacts in North Monterey, MRY’s 2018 environmental impact report for its plan identified a preferred alternative – building North Side Road on the northeast side of the airport, which commercial vehicles would access after briefly passing through a block of commercial property on Del Rey Gardens Drive in Del Rey Oaks.
But some Del Rey Oaks residents vehemently opposed such a road, and the city’s general plan, adopted in 1997, states, “the city will not support the potential north side access from Highway 218 and Del Rey Gardens Drive or any airport access road through the city of Del Rey Oaks.”
So the Airport District went back to work, amending its plan to shift construction of that road to 10-20 years in the future. But still, the proposed road – intended to mitigate traffic through the neighborhood – remained in the airport’s plan.
That plan conflicts with remarks made by MRY Chair Mary Ann Leffel, who said the airport did not actually plan to build the road. At a Del Rey Oaks City Council meeting in March 2020, she said: “There is nothing in anybody’s mind that they are going to make a [North Side] road to Del Rey Oaks, period, end of the story. We are going another route.”
If that is the case, Monterey argued, the plan is obsolete. Wills ruled the Airport District must redo its environmental analysis to examine the traffic impacts of its master plan if no road is built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.