The green on the overhead image above shows future road improvements on Highway 156, just west of CHISPA housing. There is now a traffic light at Highway 156 and Castroville Boulevard, above left, where traffic regularly backs up. Bill Monning’s SB 1231 was signed into law and allows the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to issue a take permit for the Santa Cruz long-toed salamander, and endangered species that otherwise would have blocked construction from moving forward.