When Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal went before the Board of Supervisors on April 20 to plead his case for a $12.3 million budget enhancement, part of the discussion centered around the pandemic and how it had hammered the department’s coffers. More cleaning supplies were needed to sanitize the jail, for example. Personal protective equipment had to be purchased for all employees and inmates, and overtime had to be paid, Bernal told the supervisors, because when Covid broke out among the inmate population, deputies and staff who were exposed had to quarantine, test and remain off duty.
But board Chair Wendy Root Askew had a question for Bernal: How is your department doing in getting all employees vaccinated?
His response – about 60 percent – didn’t inspire confidence. Askew, after saying that the department is in the “protect and serve” business, wanted to know how he could deliver on that promise “without all deputies and sheriff’s office staff taking advantage of the many opportunities you’ve had to be vaccinated.”
(The 60-percent figure Bernal quoted only includes those who went through the county Health Department, Chief Deputy John Thornburg says. “We had others go to other sites. It’s not a stretch to say our number is higher, but we don’t know.”)
Specifically for law enforcement, there was an initial pushback against having to enforce pandemic health orders. And there’s been a nagging question about first responders and whether they’re availing themselves of the vaccine, waiting for more data before taking the plunge or refusing altogether. In Monterey County, the results are more positive than not.
No law enforcement agency can force its employees to get vaccinated, and as Soledad Deputy Police Chief Fred Lombardi puts it, cops “are suspicious of everything.” But last year, Lombardi joined a multi-agency team in Soledad to plan for mass vaccinations, and the team was spearheaded by the Soledad Community Health Care District and its CEO, Ida Lopez Chan.
Lombardi estimates 75 percent of Soledad PD has been vaccinated, while most of the remaining balance is waiting for more data to come out.
“We’ve had one or two say they were not going to do it, ever, but most who haven’t say they want a little more time to pass,” Lombardi says. Lopez Chan’s involvement was pivotal, he says, because it meant officers were receiving up-to-date information from a medical professional and “that helped allay the fears.”
Education also was key in Salinas, where Police Chief Adele Fresé says her department’s vaccination rate is above 75 percent as well. Early in the pandemic, the Salinas department was one of the first to have a Covid outbreak among employees, and Fresé says it meant she had to get educated, quickly.
She worked with David Ramos, associate chief of staff at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System, on the education portion starting last summer. Then in December, Ramos made a one-hour Zoom presentation to the entire department on the vaccine, and made himself available to answer questions. It helped that the officers found Ramos, a former Army doctor, credible and relatable.
“The vibe I was initially getting is that everyone was leery and not all were going to get on board,” Fresé says. “But Dr. Ramos gave good facts. I think the best example one could set is to say, ‘I believe in it and I’m getting it.’”
At the Monterey Police Department, Chief Dave Hober estimates 90 percent of his department’s staff has been vaccinated. He stopped tracking it when it was 83 percent, but that was weeks ago. The greater discussion at the department was not whether or not to get the vaccine, but which one to get.
“Some of the people did not want to get Pfizer or Moderna because they were a little scared it attaches to RNA, and they went with Johnson & Johnson,” Hober says. “It alleviated their concern.” (According to the Centers for Disease Control, the two vaccines do not “attach” to RNA – it’s described as teaching RNA to create a protein that will trigger an immune response.)
Some who have refused, Hober adds, are women who were either pregnant or trying to become pregnant, while a few others were waiting out of concern for pre-existing conditions and the desire for more data.
In Pacific Grove, meanwhile, Chief Cathy Madalone says only three of her 29 employees have chosen not to get vaccinated, either due to pre-existing conditions or personal reasons.
“We obviously can’t make them do it, but overwhelmingly, they want to get back to some sense of normalcy,” she says, “and go out to dinner and go to the gym. We have no outlets either, just like the public.”
The vaccination rates at big health care systems in the county are pretty similar. Montage is reporting about a 77-percent rate, Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare reports 76 percent and Natividad reports 72.5 percent. Spokespeople for all say that number could be higher because some employees may have received vaccinations elsewhere, especially those who work on a per diem basis or live outside of the county.
A Montage spokesperson says fewer than 50 of its 2,830 employees have stated they are declining the vaccine. For those who are hesitant, Heather Bowers, a nurse at Montage’s Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula and the infection prevention coordinator, says on her rounds visiting staff she listens to their concerns and validates them, asks questions and then provides education and resources to help them in their decision.
Most questions she hears are in three categories: Specific to an employee’s situation, like being pregnant and wondering about safety; those who say they want to wait and see; and those with technical questions about the vaccines. Sometimes it takes Bowers multiple conversations to win them over.
At Natividad, leaders have been working on hesitancy with regular communications and frequent all-staff Zoom meetings where questions and dialogue are encouraged. (A vaccine town hall for employees was scheduled for this week.)
As of April 26, 58 percent of all Monterey County residents age 16 and up have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, representing 230,561 doses according to the California Immunization Registry. According to the Los Angeles Times vaccine tracker, just under 29 percent of eligible Monterey County residents have been fully vaccinated.
