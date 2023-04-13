A new organization of local Chinese-American professionals and companies is seeking to bolster business development and collaboration among its ranks, and create stronger economic and tourism ties between China and the Monterey Bay region.
The Monterey Bay Chinese Chamber of Commerce launched in February and staged its first event, a barbecue at Monterey’s El Estero Park, on March 18. More than 70 people gathered to network and enjoy a grilled spread provided by local chefs like Pebble Beach Resorts’ Christian Pulido, as well as Chinese food from Monterey restaurants Full Moon and China Garden.
Dr. Eric Tao, a CSU Monterey Bay computer science professor who chairs the MBCCC, says the organization has already signed up 30 dues-paying members – including local restaurateurs, financial advisors and real estate professionals – and hopes to grow that figure to 100 by the end of this year.
The organization’s primary goals are threefold: to promote the business and professional development of its members; to attract China-based businesses and tourists to the Monterey Bay area; and to create a better understanding and connection locally with China and its culture.
“In the huge geopolitical competition between the U.S. and China, we want to play the role of building bridges,” Tao says.
The MBCCC is now drawing up plans for its next event in May, which it hopes will further introduce the group to local politicians and business leaders. Tao is also looking to organize a tour of its members to China this fall “to explore collaboration, cultural exchange and business opportunities.”
