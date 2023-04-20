When the board of directors of the Monterey Peninsula Airport District met on April 5, the room overflowed and firefighters spilled into the hallway, packing the room to ask the board to renew their contract.
On Dec. 20, the airport released a request for proposals for three years of fire service with a potential two-year extension. The airport board now has two options: renew a contract with the Monterey Fire Department, its fire service provider for nearly a decade; or sign on with Pro-Tec Fire Services, a private company based in Wisconsin, which operates at two other airports in California. Monterey Fire’s bid is $3.1 million, while Pro-Tec’s is 45-percent less, at $1.7 million.
Since MFD took over airport fire service in 2014, MFD and the airport have used a cost-sharing service model. The station has four firefighters per shift, though the airport only requires three. They respond to fire and emergency calls not just at the airport but also in surrounding communities, including Highway 68, Fisherman’s Flats, Ryan Ranch and more. An airport contract with Pro-Tec, which would cover just the airport with three-person engine teams, would not offer coverage of those nearby Monterey neighborhoods; Monterey officials estimate response times would get three to five minutes longer, with the closest fire station on Montecito Avenue in the Villa Del Monte neighborhood.
Monterey city officials are joining the fire department’s campaign in urging the public to pressure the airport board members to stick with MFD. “We are not planning on losing that fire contract and we are not planning on diminishing service levels – but should this happen, that would be a consequence,” Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar says.
But airport Executive Director Michael La Pier says that will be the city’s problem: “We have no responsibility to go off airport to fight structure fires. That’s the city of Monterey’s responsibility, not the airport’s.”
He adds that MRY has been clear for years in its direction to transition to an airport-only fire service model.
Even if Monterey Fire keeps the contract, planned construction at the airport is likely to cause increases in response times to nearby communities. Along with a new airport terminal, the existing fire station will be demolished; a new one will be on the northern side, further from Highway 68. Fire Chief Gaudenz Panholzer says they are exploring alternatives, one of which is crossing the runway, where planes have priority. “If we need to cross the runway we might have to wait. It’s not an ideal situation,” Panholzer says.
During the April 5 meeting, the board directed MRY staff to tighten up potential contracts and clarify whether Pro-Tec’s bid includes start-up costs and vehicle costs.
The Monterey Fire Department will hold a community meeting to discuss the contract at 6pm on Thursday, April 20 at the Monterey Public Library. The MRY board is set to choose a new contractor on Thursday, April 27.
