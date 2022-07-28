When Gallup began polling Americans in 1937 about belonging to a house of worship, 73 percent answered “yes.” It hovered around 70 percent for six decades, until it began falling around 1990. Last year, just 47 percent said yes. With congregations shrinking and the need for housing growing, it’s led some congregations to consider turning empty parking lots and unused land into affordable housing.
With 231 houses of worship in Monterey County on tax-exempt parcels, according to the Monterey County Assessor’s Office, there is some potential for infill. At the state level, a growing movement called YIGBY – “Yes in God’s Backyard” – has been advocating for state laws allowing the construction of affordable housing on church campuses. On July 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2244 into law, lowering parking requirements for such housing. Another bill, Senate Bill 1336, would streamline approvals for affordable housing on church and college campuses, although it appears to be stalled for now.
Rev. Ronald Britt of Greater Victory Temple in Seaside is poised to build 27 units behind his church in 2023 after a years-long legal delay. “This is something the Lord gave me, to build housing because it’s very rare,” he says. He’s watched as members have moved away, unable to afford to live in the area anymore. The units will include studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for low – and very low-income residents.
Britt says pastors of other Seaside churches are interested and waiting to see how Greater Victory’s project turns out. There are a few churches in other cities interested, including in Pacific Grove. The city is facing a state requirement to zone for 1,125 more housing units, although there are challenges, including water.
“Even though we have constraints, if there is a willingness on any church owner’s part, we are definitely going to pursue that,” Pacific Grove Housing Manager Anastacia Wyatt says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.