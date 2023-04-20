Years after Carmel’s attempt to find someone to restore the Flanders Mansion fell apart, a candidate has stepped forward to revive that idea – albeit in a slightly different format. Mike Buffo, documentary filmmaker and founder of the Carmel-based production company House of 8 Media, envisions restoring the 8,000-square-foot Tudor Revival house as a home for his family, a small interpretive center for the Mission Trails Nature Preserve and a venue for digital lectures or salons highlighting the city’s artistic culture. But first, Buffo needs City Council approval – he’s asking for a four-month “feasibility study” period to assess what restoration of the long-vacant property will cost and begin raising funds for that restoration from private donors.
Carmel City Council has expressed support for a “residential curatorship” concept for the Flanders Mansion. Under this model, more common in Europe, an unpaid citizen is chosen to live in a government-owned home long-term, and in exchange is responsible for any restoration and upkeep. In 2018, Carmel put out a call for applicants – ultimately choosing a finalist before negotiations fell apart. (Buffo was an unsuccessful applicant for the role at that time.) Buffo presented his new proposal to City Council in January; he’s currently gathering signatures on a petition to show public support for the idea. “I see this as a natural evolution of my work here in Carmel,” Buffo says. “This can be a source of community pride – I think Carmel really needs this.”
Carmel Mayor Dave Potter says the city is not accepting proposals at the moment, but working to figure out a process (perhaps a new RFP) and solicit applicants from there.
