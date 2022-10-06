On a crisp autumn afternoon at the Pacific Grove Farmers Market, there’s more than just the switch from summer to fall produce that marks the change of seasons. A line of candidate tables along Central Avenue signals that election season is in full swing. Pacific Grove has eight total candidates running – two for mayor and six for three seats on the P.G. City Council.
Council candidates Debby Beck, Lori McDonnell and Tina Rau, and mayoral candidate Mike Wachs are out in force on Oct. 3. Rau says with each week that brings the Nov. 8 election closer residents are becoming more engaged. “A lot of younger people are coming in and people are asking more questions,” she says.
Wachs, challenging incumbent Bill Peake, is not only new to politics, he’s new to P.G. The nonprofit design manager, who moved to town two years ago, decided to run against Peake because “people should have more than one choice in a democracy.” His concerns are building more affordable housing, taking advantage of new state laws making it easier to build housing in shopping centers.
Peake is running for a third time, having won the position in 2018 and a second term, unopposed, in 2020. (He first joined as a councilmember in 2014.) He says he wants to finish the work he began to protect P.G.’s coastal environment and bolster the town’s economy. He lists affordable housing as important, and wants the city to plant more trees and initiate a climate action plan.
Council incumbent Joe Amelio is also running to complete work started since he first joined in 2018, like the building of a luxury hotel at the American Tin Cannery. He estimates the city is losing $300,000 annually in transient occupancy and sales taxes each year the project is not built. (The project, approved by the council in January, is in litigation and under appeal with the California Coastal Commission.)
Running for the first time is Debby Beck, a real estate agent who currently serves on the P.G. Planning Commission and has been involved in the city’s Economic Development Commission. Her main issues are providing affordable housing, especially for senior citizens to meet P.G.’s housing number, as well as improving communication and transparency in city government.
Former P.G. planning commissioner and retired Army officer Mark Chakwin is dissatisfied with how the current council operates. He believes the city is built out but thinks it could increase construction of accessory dwelling units and take a more aggressive approach to infill projects with duplexes and four-plexes.
Lori McDonnell is against the ATC hotel project and believes the city could improve its environmental stewardship. A healthy environment and healthy businesses “go hand in hand,” the clinical research analyst says. She’d like to see the city encourage housing and not hotels, and find ways to help residents, especially seniors, remain in their homes.
A renter with a 3-year-old son with special needs, Darla Vining worries about being priced out of the market and a school district she believes her son needs. Although she doesn’t believe the city can meet the state housing requirement, she does think the city could zone more buildings that includes apartments on top floors.
Rau, a retired business manager and current chair of the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, saw the council was losing two women (Jenny McAdams and Amy Tomlinson, who both chose not to run for reelection) and wanted diversity of not just of members but of thought.
Recently, a tweet Rau posted after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade – in which she was critical of people who use religion to enforce their views on others – came to light with sharp criticism by some residents. She says she’ll be issuing a full statement and apology to the task force at its meeting on Oct. 10. “You do things in the heat of the moment, in frustration, sadness and anger. All you can do is acknowledge the hurt and try to do better,” she says.
