Husband-wife team Kirk di Cicco and Sherry Dang operate five 7-Elevens in the region, including one in Salinas. Over the years, they heard employees’ housing complaints get worse and worse.
“We are seeing our employees struggling to find a place to live. It’s so expensive that many of our employees have to share a single household with two or three generations,” Dang says. “Housing is a second pandemic in the state of California.”
Those concerns drove Dang and di Cicco, who live in Watsonville, to volunteer to serve the homeless. At one fundraiser in Santa Cruz a few years ago, they met Sibley Simon, the founder and president of New Way Homes, a nonprofit housing development organization launched in 2015.
It was the beginning of a friendship and a business partnership. For over 20 years, Dang and di Cicco have also owned a parcel on East Market Street in Salinas that they knew was underutilized – a storage business, for instance, provides relatively few jobs and limited tax revenue – but they didn’t have the wherewithal to pursue it on their own. New Way Homes bought the adjacent vacant lot in 2019 for $799,000; combined with Dang and di Cicco’s industrial/commercial plot, there are two-plus acres to work with.
After spending the past two years getting environmental approvals for the site, New Way Homes is preparing project plans to submit to the city of Salinas this spring. Simon anticipates over 70 housing units, at least 15 percent of them reserved for very-low-income tenants, with commercial space on the first floor. He’s hosted meetings with neighbors and Building Healthy Communities, and plans to incorporate their ideas for amenities like spaces for gardening and for students to do homework.
Unlike other nonprofit affordable housing developers active in Salinas, New Way Homes raises money from investors, rather than seeking government funding. Investors can contribute $100 or more, for a modest return of 4.25 percent.
New Way Homes has raised about $20 million this way, and so far has two projects approved and funded: seven units in a Santa Cruz Victorian and 12 units in a vacant wing of a church in Oakland.
Repurposing underutilized spaces as housing is part of the nonprofit’s vision, as it is for state Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas. Her SB 6 would enable developers to build residential projects in commercial or office spaces, without jurisdictions first having to rewrite their general plans. (Salinas already allows this kind of adaptive reuse.)
Caballero’s bill is part of a five-bill housing package in the State Senate; her legislative director, Jeffrey Roth, is optimistic about moving the needle on housing this session. “The Senate is really prioritizing this,” he says.
Simon, a former software entrepreneur based in Santa Cruz, has a grand vision for New Way, with plans to build thousands of housing units in the coming years. “People want to work in their communities, but housing costs are standing in the way,” he says.
