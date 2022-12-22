Sergio Marquez grew up in Castroville and graduated from North Monterey County High School in 1982, according to his biography on the school website. There, the automotive program teacher – certified as a technician by Toyota, General Motors, Honda and Subaru – taught an auto shop class for 27 years.
In a complaint filed by the Monterey County District Attorney, he is accused of five felony charges related to sex crimes against minor girls during those years, four Jane Does in a different date range. The earliest suspected date goes back to 2003; the most recent is 2012.
Marquez, 58, has entered a plea of not guilty and denies all allegations, says his attorney, Brian Worthington. He remains in custody at Monterey County Jail on $1 million bail.
Additional victims came forward since the findings of a Monterey County sheriff’s investigation were announced on Oct. 11. More evidence against Marquez will be laid out in court at a preliminary hearing, scheduled to start on Jan. 19.
Meanwhile, one of the Jane Does, now 37, has filed a lawsuit against Marquez and North Monterey County Unified School District, in which she lays out more specific allegations. She took Marquez’s class during the 2002-03 school year, and her lawsuit describes a pattern of grooming – inviting her to stay after class, giving her rides alone in the class van. According to the complaint, he forcibly kissed her, groped her breasts, and penetrated her with his fingers. “[She] was scared and uncomfortable but did not know what to do since Marquez was her teacher and in a position of power and authority,” the suit reads.
Years passed before Jane Doe, visiting her alma mater, walked past the shop classroom and confronted what had happened to her. She confided in a therapist, who as a mandated reporter, notified law enforcement and an investigation began.
Marquez has not been in the classroom all semester while NMCUSD undertook its own investigation. District officials have declined to comment on his employment status.
