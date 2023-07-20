Almost every time the need for affordable housing is discussed in Pacific Grove, someone mentions the city-owned Fountain Avenue parking lot located downtown behind Lighthouse Cinemas. And for some time now, local developer Daniel Silverie has been talking to city staff about acquiring the 0.88-acre lot to build a multi-unit, multi-income project there, even before the matter showed up on a recent closed session agenda for the P.G. City Council.
The biggest challenge to adding housing to the lot has been the lack of water, but the movie theater has it, as well as a former residential use on the theater property. Silverie is proposing a private/public partnership between his construction company, the theater owners and the city, in which market-rate housing would be built on the theater property and low – to moderate-income housing built on the parking lot, with additional water needs provided through city-owned water credits. The proposal is spelled out in a staff report to the city council, which was scheduled to discuss the matter on July 19, after the Weekly’s deadline.
According to the report, Silverie approached the city about purchasing or leasing the 109-space lot to build housing that would help the city meet state-mandated Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers. The city is required to plan for 1,125 units – including 174 low-income and 209 moderate-income units – between 2023 and 2031.
Silverie’s opening proposal is that the city donate the lot, as well as water credits the city controls thanks to its recycled water project. What remains to be seen is whether the council makes a counter offer, or rejects the proposal outright.
UPDATE: The P.G. City Council tabled the matter. The house manager of Lighthouse Cinemas said "we aren't planning on going anywhere" and detailed plans to partner with restaurants for a dining program and acquire a license to sell alcohol. Several residents spoke against the proposal. "I hope that's the last we hear of that," one said.
Silverie and the family that owns the theater did not respond to requests for interviews.
