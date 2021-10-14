For Bennett Compagno, owner of Compagno’s Deli, weekday foot traffic in and out of the Presidio of Monterey – whether military or civilian personnel – accounts for about 65 to 70 percent of his business. His deli, on the corner of Prescott Avenue and Taylor Street in Monterey, is just a block from the Presidio’s Taylor Gate.
Following a Sept. 29 announcement from the Presidio, every gate was closed to foot traffic starting Oct. 1 – “This change comes in order to meet current U.S. Army installation entry standards,” the announcement read.
“Closing the walkthrough was the thing that destroyed us, because a lot of [military personnel] don’t have cars,” Compagno says. “It killed us.”
Compagno, along with several other businesses in the Forest Hill neighborhood of Pacific Grove, reached out to Moe Ammar, president of the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce. On Oct. 4, Ammar emailed James Laughlin, public affairs chief of the Presidio, asking about the “federal constraints” behind the reduced access.
Laughlin responded that while he couldn’t address the Presidio’s security matters, “this calculation is designed to distribute limited guard resources among the gates… The decision to close the pedestrian turnstiles to inbound foot traffic was based on the fact that the turnstiles do not meet current Army Installation Entry standards.”
Nonetheless, the military did an about-face, and on Oct. 6 announced inbound pedestrian traffic at the gates would again be allowed starting Oct. 12.
“We have 76 businesses at Forest Hill,” Ammar says. “My understanding is, based on the volume of complaints, it forced them to change their minds.”
