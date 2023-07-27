About 150 people showed up for an open house on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19 at Laguna Seca Recreation Area on Highway 68. Many sat in slow traffic to get there, perhaps fitting for the topic: an update from transportation officials on the Scenic Route 68 Corridor Improvement Project. The project seeks to improve safety and traffic flow during rush hour.
Caltrans and the Transportation Agency for Monterey County are leading the project, which has been in the works since 2016 but stalled during the pandemic. The open house served as public notice this project is once more in motion.
Some potential ideas – like building a bypass or widening the highway to four lanes – have been shelved. Ideas that remain on the table are building one-lane roundabouts at intersections, or enhancing traffic lights and widening from two to four lanes at intersections.
Regardless of which option is selected, the project will include five wildlife crossings – increasing the total to eight – meant to prevent collisions and fatalities with local fauna. The entrance to Laguna Seca would also move, aligning with the intersection of Laureles Grade.
The project would cost up to $215 million.
Some people at the open house voiced concerns. “It’s a whole lot of money and projected to deal with four hours of commute times a day,” says Dwight Stump, a regular user of Highway 68.
Environmental documents analyzing options will be released this fall, followed by a public comment period. “Once those comments are received, we can decide the preferred alternative to move forward,” TAMC Executive Director Todd Muck says.
