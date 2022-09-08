A project to rebuild the intersection between Castroville Boulevard and Highway 156 – more than a decade in the making – is stuck in a roundabout, and unless an offramp is found soon, the funding for the project could be lost, delaying the project for years.
Anna Quenga, one of the county planners working on the project, says redesigning the interchange has long been a priority.
The project – which includes three off-highway roundabouts, and a bike and pedestrian path – has the funding, about $29.5 million, and all the necessary approvals to move forward except one: a coastal development permit, which is under the purview of the California Coastal Commission. But $20 million of that funding is from the state, and expires next June. That means a clock is ticking.
County staff brought the project in front of the Planning Commission on May 25 to seek that permit. Due to concerns voiced by the Coastal Commission, which felt it was inconsistent with the Local Coastal Plan for the area that the commission first approved in 1982 (it has since been amended), the discussion was pushed back to June 29.
The county’s report stated that both county staff and Caltrans officials disagree with the Coastal Commission’s assessment, and the planning commissioners approved the permit 8-0. Open Monterey Project, a group represented by local land use attorney Molly Erickson, appealed that approval to the Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to vote on the appeal on Sept. 13.
Caltrans plans to ask that the hearing pushed forward until Oct. 11. In an online meeting Aug. 29, staff from the Coastal Commission, Caltrans (the project applicant), the county and Transportation Agency for Monterey County had, by all accounts, a productive meeting to address the Coastal Commission’s concerns, and discuss possible language to be included in an amendment that would, in the Coastal Commission’s view, bring the project into compliance with the Coastal Act. Another such meeting was scheduled for Sept. 7, after the Weekly’s deadline.
Tami Grove, the Coastal Commission’s transportation program manager, says she hopes the project “can take a pause” so an amendment can be processed and commission staff can ensure the proposal is the least environmentally damaging as possible.
The supervisors could either grant or deny the appeal; in either case, that decision could be appealed to the Coastal Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.