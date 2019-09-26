Monterey dentist Ayman Adeeb isn’t getting the reception he hoped for as the new kid on the block in downtown Pacific Grove. Adeeb is currently constructing a two-story building at 301 Grand Ave., where he plans on opening a second dental office on the ground floor, along with leasing out five retail spaces and eight apartments. Now he wants to add three more one-bedroom affordable units above the adjacent carport, to neighbors’ dismay.
On its face, the mixed-use project appears to be an ideal downtown infill solution, adding much-needed housing, including the three units that Adeeb says will be deed-restricted to remain affordable for 55 years, renting initially for $1,200 a month.
His project is at the beginning of a wave of mixed-use, higher-density housing that’s expected to wash over California as new legislation limiting cities’ ability to block developments is approved.
In P.G., where Victorian homes more than a century old stand side-by-side with commercial businesses, it’s possible future proposals bringing higher density mixed-use buildings will test residents’ patience.
Patience was short on Sept. 5, when the three units were considered by the Pacific Grove Planning Commission. Neighbors whose homes are immediately behind Adeeb’s project asked commissioners to deny the units, complaining about impacts to privacy and natural light. They also said the three apartments would bring more traffic and limit parking.
“I just ask that you take into consideration that this is affecting us deeply,” said Heather Gregg, whose home, which she owns with her husband Paul Marko, is immediately behind the units. “This was our first home as a married couple and we’re leaving it now. We think our quality of life is going to be forever compromised.”
The couple supported the initial two-story building on the north side of their property, but the late add-on of three more units was too much. They are turning their house into a licensed short-term rental – because the property is in P.G.’s commercial area, it is not subject to a ban on such rentals in most of the city – and they are moving out of the area temporarily for work.
Beyond neighbors’ objections, the project suffers from another challenge. Some planning commissioners suggested the overall project is being developed “piecemeal.” Had it been initially proposed as an 11-unit project up front, it would have been presented to the commission all at once. (Adeeb purchased the land and plans for the eight-unit building in 2017 from the original owners; that project, which is currently under construction, did not require Planning Commission approval.)
“I have heartburn about approving this project,” Commissioner William Frederickson said during the meeting. Commissioner and former P.G. mayor Jeanne Byrne took issue with the interface between commercial and residential. She wanted a greater setback between the three-unit building and existing homes.
The commission voted 6-1 to deny the project, and Chair Donald Murphy was the lone supporter. Adeeb appealed that decision to City Council, which is scheduled to deliberate on Oct. 2.
