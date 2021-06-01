Long-simmering conflict between community members and leadership of the Chualar Unified School District has led to changes in leadership, with all four board members elected since 2018. (One board member, elected in 2020, resigned.) Most recently, it has led to an effort to recall Alberto Contreras from the board. A notice of intent to recall him claims his lack of leadership has compromised students’ learning. The notice also alleges Contreras failed to address discrimination against the Spanish-speaking community, due to the previous absence of Spanish interpretation at board meetings.
For years, community members and the League of United Latin American Citizens have been pushing for changes at the school district. Most Chualar residents are Spanish speakers. Ofelia Flores, who signed the recall notice, says in Spanish they now have a translator but the district needs to do more to address parents’ concerns. She says questions go unanswered, and their comments to the board are not properly documented. She also says the soccer field and track have been in bad condition for years.
Contreras – who was elected in 2018 – says the issues raised are old and already resolved. “The group that is pursuing this is a complete disgrace. They should be focused on the kids and the education and not these trivial things,” he wrote in a response to the recall notice.
Board member Martha Gallegos, who was elected in 2020, says the claims are accurate. “In a community where 99 percent of the population is Hispanic, we still didn’t have Spanish translators,” she says.
There are 481 registered voters in Chualar USD Area 3, and 30 percent, or 145 signatures, are required to get a recall on the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.