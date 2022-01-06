It’s an exciting proposal for Carmel: a world-class recording studio in a historic building, with the potential to attract musicians from around the world to record and livestream everything from classical music to contemporary works. Architect Robert Carver called it an “Abbey Road-level studio,” referring to the famous creative home of The Beatles and dozens of other musical titans, when he addressed the Carmel City Council on Jan. 4.
Carver’s client, Sean Moriarty, envisions The Conservatory, as he’s named it, will be a resource for the Bach Festival, Monterey Symphony, Monterey Jazz Festival and Philip Glass’ Days and Night Festival. Glass himself sent an email of support to the city on Oct. 28 ahead of a Planning Commission vote. “To give the community a space to make recorded music is a gift,” Glass wrote. “A recording studio of caliber would be a great resource for the city.”
Some Carmelites were not happy that the gift came with a modification to the front of what’s been known for decades as the China Art Building on Dolores Street, between 7th and Ocean avenues. A planned sound lock double-door system made of glass needed to keep sound from escaping or entering was deemed by some residents as not fitting with the 1930 Mission Revival-style building. On Nov. 10, a vote to approve by the Planning Commission failed in a tie, 2-2, with one commissioner absent. A second vote was successful, 3-1 to approve, but only if the doors were moved inside. Carver appealed to City Council.
On Jan. 4, Carver and Moriarty detailed why moving the doors inside would shrink the large main room, where they envision an orchestra being able to play. Monterey Symphony Executive Director Nicola Reilly told council it would require cutting the number musicians and would reduce the creative integrity of the music. Moriarty also said pushing the doors inside would create an odd-shaped room that would negatively impact sound quality. He and Carver showed how since the Planning Commission vote they had amended the design by pushing the doors six feet into the vestibule outside of the building.
Moriarty argued that he’s giving new life to a building that has sat empty for over 10 years. “I was joking that I’m a unicorn coming into town and improving it 20 times more” than anyone else who might only improve it for retail or other use, he told council. The council voted 5-0 to grant the appeal and approve the studio.
