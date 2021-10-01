Almost five years after 56-percent of Monterey County voters approved Measure Z, a 2016 county ballot initiative that sought to ban fracking, wastewater injection and any new oil and gas development in the county, attorneys once again faced off in court, arguing whether or not counties in California have jurisdiction to regulate oil and gas operation within their borders.
This comes after a 2017 ruling by Monterey County Superior Court Judge Thomas Wills, who upheld the initiative’s fracking ban (no fracking was occurring in the county at the time) but halted the implementation of the remainder of the initiative because he believed it was preempted by state and federal law.
Attorneys for Protect Monterey County, the group that sponsored the measure, immediately vowed to appeal the ruling, which they did in March 2018. (Monterey County, whose attorneys were also part of the legal team defending the measure, did not join the appeal.)
And finally, on Sept. 28, arguments were heard virtually in the state’s Sixth District Court of Appeals.
Central to the arguments of both sides – attorneys for Protect Monterey County on the one side, and those representing South County oil and gas interests on the other – is a state statute that delineates the manner in which oil and gas development should be regulated in the state.
The statute concludes by saying would-be regulators “shall administer this [statute] so as to encourage the wise development of oil and gas resources.”
Yet attorney Kevin Bundy, representing Protect Monterey County, argued it “does not mandate any oil and gas action to be carried out.”
Among the panel of three judges, Justice Franklin Elia was immediately skeptical of this framing, but Bundy pressed on, citing a “century of case law” upholding limits on oil and gas drilling. Elia, however, wouldn’t budge, and said that under the statute, he doesn’t think Monterey County has the authority to ban drilling in the county, adding that perhaps it’s an issue best addressed by the state legislature.
“This statute has been around for a very long time,” Elia said. “The language in there is to make sure the state has enough fuel.”
Attorney Ted Boutrous, representing Chevron, argued that regulating subsurface activities like drilling falls under the jurisdiction of the state, and that underground injection, the steam from which loosens up oil reserves to they can be extracted, is a critical component of South County oil operations. Banning it, he said, would essentially ban oil extraction.
Elia, for one, found this persuasive, and said to Bundy, “You can’t get the oil without the water, and you’re saying we’re not going to allow the water, but you can have the oil.”
The justices have 90 days to issue a ruling on whether to uphold the lower court’s ruling, or overturn it.
Hollin Kretzman, a Center for Biological Diversity attorney who is part of Protect Monterey County’s legal team, is optimistic the outcome will be different this time, and says local jurisdictions making land use decisions has been “the norm for a hundred years” in the state.
“The law is on our side,” Kretzman says. “We’re confident that when the court takes another look at the statutes, that we’re going to come out on top.”
