Sometimes as a gift-giver, you want to be different. And you want the person on the receiving end to feel special, as well. Fortunately, Monterey County has a lot to offer in that regard, what with an active arts community, skilled artisans working in many mediums and antique malls where you can acquire unusual items – an original manual on flying a B-29? Yes, we found one. One-of-a-kind, handcrafted gifts can be pricey. Of course, there’s another way of looking at it: They are worth the cost. -Dave Faries
For Big, Green Kahuna
A surfboard made from sustainable materials; Prices vary
Route One Surfboards | 517Q Airport Way, Monterey | 595-1725, routeonesurfboards.com
For the Art Aficionado
A painting or photograph from a Carmel Valley artist; Prices vary
Carmel Valley Art Association | 9 Del Fino Place #201, Carmel Valley | 659-2441, cvartassoc.org
For the Fashion Icon
A custom or one-of-a-kind sterling belt buckle; $350-$1,500
Pat Areias Sterling | San Carlos and 7th, Carmel | 626-8668, patareias.com
For the Well-Rounded Host
A hand-crafted wooden bowl; Prices vary
The Wooden Bowl | 216 B Grand Ave., Pacific Grove | 521-8195
For the Person Who Likes To Fold
A custom, handmade leather wallet; $45 and up
Salinas Leather | 967 N. Main St., Salinas | 424-7444
For Someone With a Touch of Glass
A piece of sculptural, or practical, glass from an artist in residence; Prices vary
Monterey GlassWorks | 801 B California Ave., Sand City | 220-4065, montereyglassworks.com
