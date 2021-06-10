There came a moment – after almost five hours of technology problems, translator issues and listening to 63 public commenters who were sometimes bitterly divided on what the city of Salinas’ budget should look like, and why – that Councilmember Steve McShane sounded almost hopeful that the vote to fully fund the police department would be a unanimous one.
And then the moment passed.
McShane had seconded a motion made by Councilmember Christine Cromeenes to add $1.39 million back into the Salinas Police Department’s budget. It was voted down in short order, 3-4, by councilmembers Tony Barrera, Anthony Rocha, Carla Gonzalez and Orlando Osornio. Then Barrera made a motion of his own: Pass a budget of just over $200 million for the coming fiscal year, without that $1.39 million.
Barrera, Rocha, Gonzalez and Osornio voted in favor; it passed 4-3.
It had been a contentious couple of months leading up to the budget meeting, which started at 4pm and didn’t end until almost 10:30pm. The contention started when the council voted to increase police officer salaries by 2.25 percent, with Barrera and Osornio opposing. A consortium of activist groups mobilized to send a message specifically to Rocha and Gonzalez: We helped you get into office, and we’re watching you.
Most speakers said they were there not to advocate for defunding per se, but to advocate for community investments – into sidewalk repair, after-school programs, youth engagement. Gonzalez, in her final comments before the vote, said she thought everyone on the council wanted the same thing: a safe and thriving city.
