Around 1am on Nov. 28, Seaside Police got a call about a dispute between two adult brothers at a home on the 1700 block of San Pablo Avenue, where they live with other family members. By the time officers arrived, the quarrel had been settled.
Or so it seemed: Later in the morning, just past 11:50am, Seaside Police received reports about gunfire at San Pablo and Yosemite Street that Police Chief Nick Borges believes involved the two brothers.
They ended up in separate cars with the older brother, Anthony Johnson, 51, allegedly chasing his younger brother (Seaside PD is not releasing his name because he hasn’t been charged with a crime).
The chase, from the description Borges gives, sounds like it’s out of a Hollywood film: After the initial shooting, the chase went down San Pablo Avenue, with another round of shooting happening at the intersection of Flores Street. The chase continued down to Noche Buena Street, where another round of shooting occurred, then hooked left down Noche Buena where Borges says multiple vehicles were struck by the vehicles in the chase, but no one was injured.
At Broadway, the chase ended, after more gunfire. Over 40 rounds from semi-automatic weapons were recovered at the various scenes of the conflict.
Reports from neighbors through tiplines and social media helped quickly identify the cars involved. The younger brother’s car was found at his house, riddled with bullet holes, but he was not to be found. At around 9:45pm, a California Highway Patrol officer pulled over Johnson on Highway 1 in Aptos and arrested him on multiple charges.
Seaside PD secured and executed a search warrant on the house the next morning, and found multiple weaponry – pieces to make ghost guns – in a vehicle registered to Johnson’s name.
At around 4:30pm on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Johnson, having made bail, entered Seaside PD to retrieve cell phones that had been taken from his house. By then, there was another warrant out for his arrest, and Johnson was arrested on new charges.
A convicted bank robber long known to Seaside police, Borges says the discovery of the weapons cache – parts without serial numbers – suggests Johnson was distributing untraceable firearms known as ghost guns.
“It’s terrifying, and it’s everywhere,” Borges says. “There are ghost guns all throughout this county.”
As of Nov. 30, prosecutors have not filed charges against Johnson. It is not clear if he has yet retained an attorney, and the Weekly was unable to contact him or an attorney representing him for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.