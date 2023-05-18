Casey Printing – the King City-based commercial printer which operates one of the last publication-style printing presses on the Central Coast – has been sold and will continue to operate under new ownership.
Anaheim-based printing, mailing and marketing firm Advantage ColorGraphics acquired the company in March from the Casey family, five generations of which had operated the printer since its founding in 1901. The family also launched the King City Rustler that year, which continues to print at the Casey facility, as do other local and regional newspapers, magazines and catalogs.
Former owner Rich Casey tells the Weekly that while Advantage purchased the company and its equipment, the Casey family continues to own the 40,000-square-foot King City printing plant, which it is leasing to Advantage. The new owner is also retaining Casey Printing’s roughly 35-person staff, which still includes members of the Casey family.
“Their plan is to keep running it in King City like it has been since 1901,” says Casey, who declined to share financial details of the transaction. “We couldn’t have asked for a better scenario than selling our company to them. They have the deep pockets to really invest in the company and keep it strong.”
Despite the ongoing decline of the print publishing industry, Casey insists that the company continues to be profitable, noting that 2022 was the “best year that we’ve had in 10 years” business-wise. He adds that Casey Printing has thousands of customers nationally – producing everything from California voter guides and sample ballots, to university course schedules, to corporate business cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.